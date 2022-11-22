ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
butlerradio.com

Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday

Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
BUTLER, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting holiday festivals is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
venangoextra.com

Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall

While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
SENECA, PA
WFMJ.com

Popular Youngstown BBQ restaurant announces closure

A popular Mahoning Valley BBQ spot has announced its decision to close down. The owners of Fatso's BBQ took to Facebook Sunday morning to announce the closure. In the post, owners cited the burden of food costs and lack of capital to continue. Fatso's BBQ had been serving chicken, ribs,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

Stories of our Neighbors: Hamming It Up for the Holidays

Jeremy Knauss runs SpitfireZ Catering out of a private kitchen in Pitcairn, one of Pittsburgh’s old railroad towns. He prepares artisanal rotisserie meats — ham, turkey, lamb. And he makes soup. A lot of soup. Knauss’ lucky neighbors know. Some days, they’ll find gifts of soup on their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds

Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA

