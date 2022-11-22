Read full article on original website

Sentimental Christmas tree marks Sharon’s annual lighting
The City of Sharon's annual tree lighting had dancing, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus -- but a few special moments punctuated the evening.
cranberryeagle.com
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland features about 1 million dancing lights
About 1 million lights stretching about a mile-and-a-half long dance every night to Christmas carols at Cooper’s Lake Campground. The lights are synchronized to Christmas songs that play over a radio station every night, creating a light show almost a year in the making. “It takes us basically a...
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman's Mill.
35 Christmas trees decorate Hermitage Historical Society
With the holiday season in full swing, the Hermitage Historical Society is celebrating with a Christmas tree in every room.
Sharon celebrates small businesses to kick off holiday season
Saturday the city of Sharon is hosting its annual Small Business Saturday celebration.
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
butlerradio.com
Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday
Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting holiday festivals is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
venangoextra.com
Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall
While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
WFMJ.com
Popular Youngstown BBQ restaurant announces closure
A popular Mahoning Valley BBQ spot has announced its decision to close down. The owners of Fatso's BBQ took to Facebook Sunday morning to announce the closure. In the post, owners cited the burden of food costs and lack of capital to continue. Fatso's BBQ had been serving chicken, ribs,...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Stories of our Neighbors: Hamming It Up for the Holidays
Jeremy Knauss runs SpitfireZ Catering out of a private kitchen in Pitcairn, one of Pittsburgh’s old railroad towns. He prepares artisanal rotisserie meats — ham, turkey, lamb. And he makes soup. A lot of soup. Knauss’ lucky neighbors know. Some days, they’ll find gifts of soup on their...
Native Americans have rich history in the Mahoning Valley
The Tyler History Center is home to a collection of Native American artifacts found here in the Valley.
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
No sleeping in for Bethel Park Turkey Trot participants
Not everyone sleeps in on holidays. Well before the sun rose Thanksgiving morning, volunteers started gathering around the Clifton Road entrance to the Montour Trail in Bethel Park, ready to help prepare for hundreds of fellow early risers. At 7:30, they were off and running. Or walking. Or watching and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
yourerie
‘Giving Thanks’ brings meals to those in Crawford Co. community
‘Giving Thanks’ brings meals to those in Crawford Co. community. ‘Giving Thanks’ brings meals to those in Crawford …. ‘Giving Thanks’ brings meals to those in Crawford Co. community. 38th Annual Festival of Trees bringing in the Christmas …. 38th Annual Festival of Trees bringing in the...
Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A routine surgery led to complications for 5-year-old Conor Watson, keeping him in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for the last 38 days. According to Watson’s mother, Amanda, he was born with a congenital heart defect and is currently recovering from his third open-heart surgery.
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
Crews battle five water main breaks in 24 hours in Mahoning Co.; some without water
An Aqua Ohio official out of the Mahoning Valley says there have been five water main breaks in the past 24 hours that have left some without water for hours at a time.
