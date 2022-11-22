Read full article on original website
Chesapeake, Va. Walmart employee shot and killed six people and himself
This day before Thanksgiving, people woke up to news of another mass shooting. This time, it was at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., near Virginia Beach. Police have released the names of five people killed by the shooter - Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randall Blevins and Kellie Pyle. A sixth victim was a minor.
Chilling ‘manifesto’ on Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s phone reveals possible motive for Chesapeake shooting
A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, in which he allegedly laid out his motive for the horror mass shooting that left six coworkers dead and at least six other victims injured.A law enforcement source told 10 On Your Side that, in the document, Bing, 31, described being “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees.Officials have not confirmed the existence of the manifesto and are yet to reveal the motive for Tuesday night’s massacre.However, several of Bing’s colleagues at the store...
Virginia Walmart mass shooting: Witness says gunman told her to go home
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead.
WTRF
Couple sentenced for espionage in West Virginia
WASHINGTON — Sentencing involving a Maryland man and his wife in a nuclear espionage incident in West Virginia happened Wednesday. The couple was tried in connection to charges of conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis, was sentenced to...
Walmart supervisor opens fire on Virginia co-workers, killing 6 and himself
CHESAPEAKE, Va., Nov 23 (Reuters) - A Walmart supervisor armed with a handgun and several magazines of ammunition opened fire on fellow employees in a Virginia store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself in a break room, witnesses and police said on Wednesday.
Business Insider
Walmart shooter started the massacre in a staff break room
Walmart shooter started the massacre in a staff break room. An employee killed at least six people and injured 19 others at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on November 22. The motive remains unclear. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 2 seconds, Volume 90%. An employee killed at least six people...
University of Virginia adds security for memorial service after threatening email
A threatening email was sent to the University of Virginia regarding Saturday’s memorial for the 3 slain football players. The school responded with a message for all attendees:. “Pleased be advised that UVA has enhanced security measures in and near the Arena. At this time, the Memorial will continue...
Details emerge about University of Virginia shooting
Three football players were killed during a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday. Read more about the University of Virginia shooting.
Virginia man shoots intruder armed with large rock
A Virginia homeowner fatally shot an intruder armed with a large rock Wednesday, authorities said.
Walmart Manager Started Shooting People in the Break Room, Employee Claims
Police said multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Teen and senior citizen among victims of Walmart Virginia shooting
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Authorities on Wednesday identified the people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart (WMT.N) store in Chesapeake, Virginia, ranging in age from a 16-year-old boy to a 70-year-old man.
Herald Community Newspapers
KIMT
The gunman who killed 6 people at a Walmart in Virginia was an employee, police say
The gunman who killed six people at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night was an employee at the store, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said Wednesday. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Solesky said. But his identity has not been released because his next of kin has not been notified.
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.“This will probably affect our campus for a very,...
Virginia Walmart manager fatally shoots 6: What we know about the gunman
Walmart identified the gunman who killed six people in a store near Chesapeake, Virginia as Andre Bing, a manager and team leader at the store.
Herald Community Newspapers
