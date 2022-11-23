ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD detective injured in 2017 car dragging gifted special therapy room

Days before families come together to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, an NYPD detective injured in the line of duty was gifted a new therapy room.

Det. Dalsh Veve was injured in 2017 when he was dragged down a Brooklyn street by a stolen car driven by a 15-year-old.

Veve suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been fighting to recover ever since.

In 2020, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on Veve's family home that he shares with his wife and daughter.

On Tuesday, the foundation unveiled a new two-car garage that includes a therapy room and ADA-compliant bathroom.

"He's already doing better, but this will give him the extra push that he needs," the detective's wife Esther Veve said. "It's awesome, beautiful. They definitely went above my expectation."

Esther Veve, who is a nurse, will use the therapy room to continue to help her husband and high school sweetheart recover.

Levittown volunteer firefighter Chris Baktis led the team of builders.

"When it comes to our first responder, veteran, there's nothing I won't do for him," Baktis said.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has set a goal to reach 1,000 mortgage-free homes across the country to our nation's military and first responders by the end of the year.

The organization is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died while saving others on September 11, 2001.

For more than 20 years the foundation has supported first responders, veterans, and their families by providing the heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

