Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
Sylva Herald
Group hopes to remove the Ela Dam
A regionally and nationally significant river restoration project is moving forward on the Oconaluftee River, where a coalition of federal, state, tribal, nonprofit and private partners is working together to remove the Ela Dam near Whittier.
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
WLOS.com
Repairs to Montford Avenue bridge to begin Monday; detour information here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is set to begin Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to repair parts of a bridge on Montford Avenue over Interstate 240 West that was damaged last January. The lift arm of a truck that was passing underneath the bridge caused damage to all six of...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in crash on Thanksgiving
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle collision near Walhalla that resulted in the death of a man. This collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Poplar Springs Road near Walhalla. Troopers said the driver was heading north on Poplar Springs...
Sylva Herald
PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Webster Board of Commissioners will have a change in venue for the Board of Commissioners Meeting on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Webster Board of Commissioners will have a change in venue for the Board of Commissioners Meeting on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Southwestern Commission Board Room located at 125 Bonnie Lane, Sylva, NC 28779. 38-39e.
WYFF4.com
Western North Carolina clogging team keeps tradition reaches national fame after going viral
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Do you have any fun Thanksgiving traditions?. Well, a dance team in North Carolina has achieved national fame all while keeping a longtime tradition alive. "I'm happiest when I'm dancing," Zebulon ‘Zeb’ Ross said. "It's when I'm the most relaxed. I don't have to worry about...
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in Vale: Deputies
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
One dead after crash in Oconee County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead after another Thanksgiving Day crash in the Upstate. The crash happened when the driver in the single vehicle wreck lost control on a curve in Oconee County.
WYFF4.com
Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
SALUDA, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina, man is entering the holiday season with a big lottery win. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.
Smoky Mountain News
Christmas in Appalachia
As the temperatures drop in Western North Carolina, the fun only heats up. The holiday season here is filled with events and activities aimed to celebrate the best way we know how — with friends, family and visitors alike. Families can partake in wagon rides, Polar Express trips, craft...
WLOS.com
Cherokee investment group buys Waynesville property, considers options for housing project
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer with plans to build an apartment complex in Waynesville pulled out of the deal. Now, another has stepped in to help meet a growing housing need. The plan by the previous developer had been for 60 apartments on top of a hill. With...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement Park
North Carolina is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this western-themed amusement part that was left to decay right in the middle of the woods. The park had plans of reopening several times in recent years but to no avail, keep reading to learn more.
Sylva Herald
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE, Long term, Ideal for traveling Nurses. Located Bryson City 30 Minutes from Sylva. NO PETS $475 a week. Call 828-736-0785. 38-39*
WLOS.com
Thanksgiving travel: Asheville area roadways jammed with holiday drivers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — According to AAA, more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will be hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and traveling 50 miles or more over the next few days. That's an increase over last year and the most travelers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s...
WLOS.com
Long holiday weekend expected to be record-breaking for shopping, annual survey shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This holiday weekend is expected to be a record-breaking one when it comes to shopping. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That is almost 8 million more people than last year and the highest estimate since the NRF began tracking this data in 2017.
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Lodging
Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
wspa.com
US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy
ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
Mountain Xpress
Mike Poggioli’s photography book captures the Blue Ridge at sunrise
Mike Poggioli has long heeded the call of the wild, but he never thought it would result in his first book. A native of the greater New York City area, Poggioli subsequently lived in Chicago and Cincinnati. Surrounded by asphalt and other urban sights, he sought out green spaces whenever possible.
Comments / 0