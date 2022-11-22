ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

FOX Carolina

Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Sylva Herald

Group hopes to remove the Ela Dam

A regionally and nationally significant river restoration project is moving forward on the Oconaluftee River, where a coalition of federal, state, tribal, nonprofit and private partners is working together to remove the Ela Dam near Whittier.
WHITTIER, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in crash on Thanksgiving

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle collision near Walhalla that resulted in the death of a man. This collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Poplar Springs Road near Walhalla. Troopers said the driver was heading north on Poplar Springs...
WALHALLA, SC
WYFF4.com

Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

SALUDA, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina, man is entering the holiday season with a big lottery win. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Christmas in Appalachia

As the temperatures drop in Western North Carolina, the fun only heats up. The holiday season here is filled with events and activities aimed to celebrate the best way we know how — with friends, family and visitors alike. Families can partake in wagon rides, Polar Express trips, craft...
FRANKLIN, NC
Sylva Herald

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE, Long term, Ideal for traveling Nurses. Located Bryson City 30 Minutes from Sylva. NO PETS $475 a week. Call 828-736-0785. 38-39*
BRYSON CITY, NC
WLOS.com

Long holiday weekend expected to be record-breaking for shopping, annual survey shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This holiday weekend is expected to be a record-breaking one when it comes to shopping. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. That is almost 8 million more people than last year and the highest estimate since the NRF began tracking this data in 2017.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Lodging

Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
CHEROKEE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Mike Poggioli’s photography book captures the Blue Ridge at sunrise

Mike Poggioli has long heeded the call of the wild, but he never thought it would result in his first book. A native of the greater New York City area, Poggioli subsequently lived in Chicago and Cincinnati. Surrounded by asphalt and other urban sights, he sought out green spaces whenever possible.
ASHEVILLE, NC

