9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
kmvt
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine
What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls
bread doughPhoto byImage by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay. “Unbaked bread dough that contains yeast can be dangerous when ingested by dogs and cats," Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline, said.
The Dogington Post
Why Does Your Dog Put Their Paws On You?
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Most dog owners have probably had their dog paw at their legs. While some may dismiss this behavior as an annoyance, it is actually your dog’s attempt to connect with you. And it can suggest something very nice.
Tree Hugger
Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House, With No Experience
Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog's Terrified Reaction to Having an Accident in the House Is Heartbreaking
Unfortunately, there are many people who abuse and traumatize animals. They are cruel people who like the feeling of holding power over another living thing. One pup was seemingly the victim of one of these people, and the video evidence is heartbreaking. TikTok user @symphonytherescuepup recently shared a video of...
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
Golden Retriever Pup Using Dad As Human Dog Bed Melts Hearts: 'Feel Safe'
An adorable video of a golden retriever puppy using his dad as a human dog bed has gone viral on TikTok with over 800,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @barneymccarthy, Barney the pup can be seen lying on his back in his dad's arms in the sun at a Chicago based brewery, Pilot Project Brewing, legs stretched out and eyes closed, clearly feeling relaxed and safe.
Dog Found Abandoned in Closet of Maine Home
Moving is a stressful time for any pet. Most of us are extremely wary about taking our furry friends to a new location. Especially if you have a dog prone to door-dashing, putting your companion in a new home is stressful for them, along with all the other environmental stressors that accompany moving. For most […] The post Dog Found Abandoned in Closet of Maine Home appeared first on DogTime.
Rescue Dogs Treated to Early Thanksgiving Feast While They Wait to Find Homes for the Holidays
Approximately 700 pounds of ingredients were transformed into a luxurious holiday meal for the dogs celebrating Thanksgiving at Best Friends Animal Society Thanksgiving came early for dozens of adorable dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society's sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. On Friday, the animal welfare organization treated its close to 400 residents to a carefully crafted meal from Chef Shon Foster of Sego Restaurant, which is located near the sanctuary. With the help of an anonymous donor, Chef Foster worked for over 26 hours with approximately 700 pounds...
