kmvt

Two area dogs in need of a temporary home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Ingram Atkinson

After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine

What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
DOPE Quick Reads

Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
The Dogington Post

Why Does Your Dog Put Their Paws On You?

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Most dog owners have probably had their dog paw at their legs. While some may dismiss this behavior as an annoyance, it is actually your dog’s attempt to connect with you. And it can suggest something very nice.
Tree Hugger

Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House, With No Experience

Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog's Terrified Reaction to Having an Accident in the House Is Heartbreaking

Unfortunately, there are many people who abuse and traumatize animals. They are cruel people who like the feeling of holding power over another living thing. One pup was seemingly the victim of one of these people, and the video evidence is heartbreaking. TikTok user @symphonytherescuepup recently shared a video of...
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Pup Using Dad As Human Dog Bed Melts Hearts: 'Feel Safe'

An adorable video of a golden retriever puppy using his dad as a human dog bed has gone viral on TikTok with over 800,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @barneymccarthy, Barney the pup can be seen lying on his back in his dad's arms in the sun at a Chicago based brewery, Pilot Project Brewing, legs stretched out and eyes closed, clearly feeling relaxed and safe.
DogTime

Dog Found Abandoned in Closet of Maine Home

Moving is a stressful time for any pet. Most of us are extremely wary about taking our furry friends to a new location. Especially if you have a dog prone to door-dashing, putting your companion in a new home is stressful for them, along with all the other environmental stressors that accompany moving. For most […] The post Dog Found Abandoned in Closet of Maine Home appeared first on DogTime.
CARIBOU, ME
People

Rescue Dogs Treated to Early Thanksgiving Feast While They Wait to Find Homes for the Holidays

Approximately 700 pounds of ingredients were transformed into a luxurious holiday meal for the dogs celebrating Thanksgiving at Best Friends Animal Society Thanksgiving came early for dozens of adorable dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society's sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. On Friday, the animal welfare organization treated its close to 400 residents to a carefully crafted meal from Chef Shon Foster of Sego Restaurant, which is located near the sanctuary. With the help of an anonymous donor, Chef Foster worked for over 26 hours with approximately 700 pounds...
KANAB, UT

