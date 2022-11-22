What is it? Dunno, really. Bed in a kitchen? But then if you took the bed out of the kitchen you wouldn’t describe the remaining bed-less room as ‘a kitchen’, because… well, it’s not a kitchen. It’s more like a living room that’s been bisected by a temporary wall into two half-rooms, and one of those half-rooms has been fitted with a kitchenette and furnished with a single bed. The English language does not yet have a word for that, but if London landlords keep this shit up then it’s going to have to. Language evolves to describe the concepts we force upon the brain. There is not yet a name for this shape, but there will be, there will be, there will be.

