Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
Her THOW w/ First Floor Bedroom on Island Property
Remember the Halloween house from last week? Here’s a full tour!. Shelley lives in a gorgeous 36 x 8 ft. tiny house on Whidbey island off the coast of Washington. She purchased land there after her divorce, and her professionally-built tiny home is a temporary housing situation while she gets approval and financing for a larger pre-fab home.
tinyhousetalk.com
40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale
It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
tinyhousetalk.com
Escape eOne Tiny House w/ Large Kitchen Option
This is an Escape eOne tiny house! It’s the all-electric version of their popular Escape ONE tiny house. The floor plan is slightly different than the original ONE with a large back loft, larger kitchen, and larger storage area. This tiny house is perfect for living tiny, setting up a vacation rental, guest house, office, or personal space.
Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe This Was Left In the Garage?
Abandoned properties don't always appear to be abandoned, until you take a closer look. This particular home in Upstate New York would give you the impression that people live but but maybe they are on a vacation. A long vacation. As you will see however, nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind. Including a stunning discovery sitting in the garage.
A North Carolina woman finally became a homeowner then she found out the prior tenant was renting out the home on Airbnb
Natalie Siburt said she was shocked to discover her new home had been rented out on Airbnb. Siburt reached out to the company several times to get the listing taken down, to no avail. The previous homeowner told Siburt that exactly the same issue had happened to her.
6 reasons a couple who retired in their 40s were 'relieved' they sold their rental properties right before the pandemic
Kiersten and Julien Saunders were more passionate about building their content creation business than holding onto their rental properties.
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage. Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
"At the last Airbnb we went to with my husband's family, the host wanted an additional $5 per person for hot tub use and they had cameras in the back."
4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now
Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...
A private island in Canada with a home and a guest cottage is on sale for less than $1 million. Take a look.
Rainy Lake Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $750,000. It features a two-bedroom home and a guesthouse with a separate bedroom, living room, and kitchen. The property has a wood-fired pizza oven, an eight-person hot tub, and sunset views on the lake.
Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Drinking Glasses, $5 Towels, $18 Furniture, and More
This article is sponsored by Nordstrom Rack. These items were selected from Nordstrom Rack because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Tree Hugger
Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House, With No Experience
Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
CNET
Your Thermostat's Set to the Wrong Temperature (and It's Costing You Money)
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is on the way in many parts of the US, and with cooler temperatures come heating bills. Unfortunately, those bills could be higher this year as energy prices skyrocket. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
architecturaldigest.com
Taylor Swift’s “Cornelia Street” West Village Townhouse Is Available for Rent
Swifties, take note! The historic West Village carriage house that inspired Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Cornelia Street” is available for rent. The four-bedroom and seven-bathroom townhouse will run you $45,000 a month. Spanning three stories, the 1870-built structure stretches 21 feet wide, allowing for roughly 5,500 square feet of living space.
Developers want taller apartments for seniors in proposed Columbia County development
The developers of a 40-acre senior living facility in Columbia County wants to build fewer apartments than they're allowed, but wants them taller. Owner DREP Indigo Hall Augusta LLC and applicant Winterpast Capital Partners of Brentwood, Tenn., applied to the county Oct. 17 to change their development plans on a multiphase campus collectively called...
Builder
House Plan of the Week: 3-Bedroom Farmhouse Under 1,500 Square Feet
Today's freshest, most relevant house plans stand out for their simplicity and clever use of space. Here's a great example. See more details and shop the plan. Let's start with the farmhouse styling. The large porch adds curb appeal and draws attention away from the two-car garage. Inside, the layout...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Small, Drab Bathroom Gets an $800, Hotel-Worthy Upgrade
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A powder room isn’t exactly a room you spend a ton of time in, but that doesn’t mean it has to be a throwaway space. A well-styled half bath can make a serious style statement, and the small square footage means you don’t have to sink in a ton of time or effort to get there.
Rental Opportunity of the Week: Not a Bedroom, Not a Kitchen
What is it? Dunno, really. Bed in a kitchen? But then if you took the bed out of the kitchen you wouldn’t describe the remaining bed-less room as ‘a kitchen’, because… well, it’s not a kitchen. It’s more like a living room that’s been bisected by a temporary wall into two half-rooms, and one of those half-rooms has been fitted with a kitchenette and furnished with a single bed. The English language does not yet have a word for that, but if London landlords keep this shit up then it’s going to have to. Language evolves to describe the concepts we force upon the brain. There is not yet a name for this shape, but there will be, there will be, there will be.
Comments / 0