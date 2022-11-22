ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tinyhousetalk.com

Her THOW w/ First Floor Bedroom on Island Property

Remember the Halloween house from last week? Here’s a full tour!. Shelley lives in a gorgeous 36 x 8 ft. tiny house on Whidbey island off the coast of Washington. She purchased land there after her divorce, and her professionally-built tiny home is a temporary housing situation while she gets approval and financing for a larger pre-fab home.
tinyhousetalk.com

40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale

It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
MICHIGAN STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Escape eOne Tiny House w/ Large Kitchen Option

This is an Escape eOne tiny house! It’s the all-electric version of their popular Escape ONE tiny house. The floor plan is slightly different than the original ONE with a large back loft, larger kitchen, and larger storage area. This tiny house is perfect for living tiny, setting up a vacation rental, guest house, office, or personal space.
Q 105.7

Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe This Was Left In the Garage?

Abandoned properties don't always appear to be abandoned, until you take a closer look. This particular home in Upstate New York would give you the impression that people live but but maybe they are on a vacation. A long vacation. As you will see however, nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind. Including a stunning discovery sitting in the garage.
Tree Hugger

Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House, With No Experience

Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
RideApart

This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers

There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
CNET

Your Thermostat's Set to the Wrong Temperature (and It's Costing You Money)

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is on the way in many parts of the US, and with cooler temperatures come heating bills. Unfortunately, those bills could be higher this year as energy prices skyrocket. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
tinyhousetalk.com

24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft

This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
architecturaldigest.com

Taylor Swift’s “Cornelia Street” West Village Townhouse Is Available for Rent

Swifties, take note! The historic West Village carriage house that inspired Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Cornelia Street” is available for rent. The four-bedroom and seven-bathroom townhouse will run you $45,000 a month. Spanning three stories, the 1870-built structure stretches 21 feet wide, allowing for roughly 5,500 square feet of living space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Augusta Chronicle

Developers want taller apartments for seniors in proposed Columbia County development

The developers of a 40-acre senior living facility in Columbia County wants to build fewer apartments than they're allowed, but wants them taller. Owner DREP Indigo Hall Augusta LLC and applicant Winterpast Capital Partners of Brentwood, Tenn., applied to the county Oct. 17 to change their development plans on a multiphase campus collectively called...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Builder

House Plan of the Week: 3-Bedroom Farmhouse Under 1,500 Square Feet

Today's freshest, most relevant house plans stand out for their simplicity and clever use of space. Here's a great example. See more details and shop the plan. Let's start with the farmhouse styling. The large porch adds curb appeal and draws attention away from the two-car garage. Inside, the layout...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Small, Drab Bathroom Gets an $800, Hotel-Worthy Upgrade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A powder room isn’t exactly a room you spend a ton of time in, but that doesn’t mean it has to be a throwaway space. A well-styled half bath can make a serious style statement, and the small square footage means you don’t have to sink in a ton of time or effort to get there.
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: Not a Bedroom, Not a Kitchen

What is it? Dunno, really. Bed in a kitchen? But then if you took the bed out of the kitchen you wouldn’t describe the remaining bed-less room as ‘a kitchen’, because… well, it’s not a kitchen. It’s more like a living room that’s been bisected by a temporary wall into two half-rooms, and one of those half-rooms has been fitted with a kitchenette and furnished with a single bed. The English language does not yet have a word for that, but if London landlords keep this shit up then it’s going to have to. Language evolves to describe the concepts we force upon the brain. There is not yet a name for this shape, but there will be, there will be, there will be.

