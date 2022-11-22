Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Lima Community Thanksgiving grateful to be able to serve others
Lima, OH (WLIO) - While things haven't been the easiest the past couple of years, one local ministry is making sure that the Lima Community Thanksgiving is serving those who need a place to go on the holiday. “It is a wonderful family spirit here at the Civic Center,” says...
hometownstations.com
1st ever Lights on Lima brings the downtown tree to life for the holidays
Lima, OH (WLIO) - With a little Christmas magic, a true sign of the holidays is burning bright in Downtown Lima. Downtown Lima Inc. and Woof Boom Radio Stations held the first ever "Lights on Lima". Before the tree was lit, there was a festival-like atmosphere on the Town Square with face painting and activities for the kids. Plus, free popcorn, hot chocolate, and cotton candy for everyone to enjoy. Santa was around passing out candy canes to people that came down and Mayor Sharettta Smith read a proclamation declaring the day “Light on Lima” day, and the opening of the holiday season in the city.
hometownstations.com
Keeping kids active and social over holiday break is the goal of Lima YMCA's "No School Days"
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With Thanksgiving break beginning, many students need something to do while they're out of school. The Lima Family YMCA hosts No School Days to give kids a fun day while school's out. The program lets them play sports like soccer, volleyball, and basketball. They could also play board games, watch a movie, and went swimming. The kids were happy to have somewhere to go instead of staying at home or going outside in this weather.
hometownstations.com
In-person dining returns for the 2022 Wapakoneta Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - It was a return to normal in Wapakoneta Thursday afternoon, as people could gather in person once again at the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The last time that they were able to have people eat inside was in 2019 and around 400 residents were glad to eat some of their Thanksgiving favorites together. They also had carry-outs, like they have been doing for the past two years because of the pandemic. The dinner is hosted by Wapakoneta churches and sponsored by local businesses, and it gave people the chance for some fellowship on Thanksgiving.
hometownstations.com
Make It Enough Foundation Turkey Trot benefits local families
Ottoville, OH (WLIO) - Before people sat down to their Thanksgiving dinner, some in Putnam County decided to hit the roads to help families in need. The Make It Enough Foundation held two 5k events on Thanksgiving, one in Ottoville and one in Ottawa to raise money to benefit families in the area. Around 200 runners and walkers took part in this year's runs. Over the years, the Make It Enough Foundation has raised $96,000 and has been able to help 74 families with various financial needs. The foundation started their mission 10 years ago when members saw a friend's family struggling after an untimely loss and they wanted to help.
hometownstations.com
Many ordering pizza on the night before Thanksgiving
Lima, OH (WLIO) - If you had pizza for dinner Wednesday, you might be surprised how many others did too. The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights of the year for pizza orders. Westgate Entertainment Center normally sees four to five times more sales on that night than on a typical business day. They were prepared with extra staff on the clock to help fill all of those orders. The owner says there's a few reasons why pizza is so popular on Thanksgiving's eve.
hometownstations.com
Safety should be number one concern when Black Friday shopping
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Before you ready your wallets to snag some great deals this Friday, you may want to take a step back and remember some key tips to make sure that you cross off those shopping list items safely. The day after Thanksgiving is always an exciting one...
hometownstations.com
Two shot in Lima Wednesday afternoon
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Lima late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lima Police Department, one male and one female were shot in the 800 block of North Elizabeth Street around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. A vehicle on the scene had what appeared to be damage from a gunshot through the driver's and passenger's side windows. Bullet casings could be seen spread across the crime scene as well. Both victims were transported to St. Rita's Medical Center and are in stable condition. Detectives interviewed witnesses and are currently investigating leads.
hometownstations.com
Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
hometownstations.com
Western Michigan turns big plays into 20-14 win over Toledo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sean Tyler scored on a 63-yard run, Keni-H Lovely returned an interception for a touchdown, and Western Michigan surprised Toledo 20-14 on Friday to wrap up the regular season. The Broncos (5-7, 4-4 Mid-American Conference) managed only 188 yards and eight first downs but got...
hometownstations.com
N. Jackson St. fire renders home a total loss
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Friday evening house fire seriously damages a home near downtown Lima. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 415 North Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. Flames were shooting from the roof and firefighters were using the ladder truck to battle the fire on the second floor. Firefighters from Lima Stations 2 and 3 were called in to help.
hometownstations.com
Initial court date set for this Friday for woman suspected of starting fire on W. O'Connor Ave
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman is in jail awaiting her day in court on arson charges. The Lima Police Department reports that 29-year-old Markiesha Blackman of Lima was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson and is currently in the Allen County Jail. She is scheduled for her initial court appearance Friday in Lima Municipal Court.
hometownstations.com
Major fire in rural Mercer Co. destroy a home, vehicles, and other property
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments from Mercer, Auglaize, and Allen Counties were battling a major fire south of Mendon on Thanksgiving. The fire departments were called out to the 7800 block of Denny Road right around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread to a double-wide trailer. They evacuated the homes in the area, because propane tanks were exploding, plus there were concerns that one of the structures had ammo in it. It is unknown if anybody was hurt, but the property had vehicles and other structures that also caught fire. The fire crews were on the scene for a few hours. The Red Cross was contacted to help the people that lived at the residence.
Comments / 0