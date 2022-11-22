Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Geno’s 140 Club serving area for 80 years
The legacy of Geno’s 140 Club in Bethalto dates back to 1937 when Julio Florini, his wife Delfina Florini and their son Geno Florini opened a grocery store in Bethalto on Spencer Street near Route 140. In 1942 they turned the store into Geno’s 140 Club bar and restaurant. Dennis and Sandy Cooper purchased Geno’s in 1983. Their son, Shane Cooper, now owns and operates the establishment.
advantagenews.com
Family recipes continue to impress
This restaurant in southern Madison County has been a staple around here for a long time, although its original location is closed now. While this might be the only spot left, it still holds onto those great traditions and the excellent fare we’ve all grown accustomed to through the years.
feastmagazine.com
Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates to open new location in Webster Groves
The little chocolate shop that was never supposed to be a retailer is about to open its second retail location, just in time for the holiday season. On Dec. 1, acclaimed chocolate shop Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates will open its doors to a second location at 7930 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves, giving longtime fans and new customers a new destination to purchase stunning hand-painted bonbons.
feastmagazine.com
If you’re shopping local this weekend, stop in for a snack at these nearby spots
Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that come to us secondhand. With its assortment of thrift stores, bars, restaurants and historic buildings, you could spend days exploring Cherokee Street. For your vinyl-collecting friend: Infinite Spin Records. Book lover? Hammond’s Antiques. In between, visit The Mud House for the all-day hash with sweet potato, carrots and lemon-basil pesto, plus coffee and tea. Stop by Bluewood Brewing for impressive interiors and artisan ales.
feastmagazine.com
Ces & Judy's Catering brings years of expertise to holiday catering
What began as a restaurant in the Central West End 41 years ago has blossomed into a catering company, Ces & Judy’s Catering, known for its delectable dishes and superb service. “Our first catering job was doing picnic dinners for Opera Theatre of St. Louis, which we continue to...
feastmagazine.com
11 gift ideas for the beer and wine lovers on your list
This festive English barleywine from Bluewood Brewing is aged for two years in Heaven Hill Distillery’s bourbon barrels. It yields notes of rich toffee, caramel and oak with a subtle hint of whiskey. BA Bliss & Solitude Barleywine can be purchased at Bluewood Brewing’s brick-and-mortar location on Cherokee Street.
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is timeless. If you’ve lived in the Midwest like me for your entire life you’ll recognize the highways, airports, and pitstops along the way. Plus, there’s a heartwarming twist at the end.
feastmagazine.com
Mayo Ketchup’s Sara Halverson brings front of house flair to Lafayette Square and beyond
Fresh from serving hungry soccer fans at St. Louis CITY SC’s first match in the new stadium, Sara Halverson – general manager at Mayo Ketchup by Plantain Girl – is no stranger to keeping her cool under pressure. Along with owner Mandy Estrella, Halverson has helped push the Mayo Ketchup experience to new arenas – including the stadium. “She’s got a very strong front of house personality,” Estrella says. “She’s the face of the restaurant when I’m not there.”
feastmagazine.com
Heading to St. Louis malls this Black Friday? Here's where you should grab a bite to eat
The Galleria in Richmond Heights, Missouri, has something for everyone, from a Build-a-Bear Workshop to Eddie Bauer to Macy's. The Boulevard is an ideal counterpart, with a variety of dining experiences situated right across the street. Start your Black Friday by heading over to local coffee shop Deer Creek Coffee; try the signature waffle latte with maple spice and rich white chocolate, and grab a bagel or crepe if you're hungry. If you need a meal break around lunch or dinner, check out Maggiano's Little Italy, a Chicago-born Italian eatery known for its generous portions of pasta and other classic dishes. For something a little different, opt for Mezcaleria Las Chupacabras – the first mezcaleria of its kind in St. Louis – for Oaxacan cuisine and a craft cocktail menu.
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
Here's what grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Even with all the planning and prep work that goes into Thanksgiving dinner, that day-of realization that you're missing an essential ingredient is all too common. Are you in need of a last-minute grocery run but aren't sure what's open on the holiday? We've got you...
Washington Missourian
Two Washington consignment shops shuffling locations
The building housing a childcare center and Jubilee Church on the 1900 block of E. Fifth Street in Washington has been sold and Shop Around the Corner has announced plans to build a new building. Grace Martin, the owner of Grace’s Merry-Go-Round, which is headquartered in O’Fallon and has a...
advantagenews.com
Lewis and Clark to debut light display in December
Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting you to go “Hiking Through the Holidays” at its Godfrey campus. There is a new self-guided walking tour getting ready to debut in December, and it’s been an effort of many of the school’s departments to bring it all together.
Light Up Cottleville, Christmas in the ‘Ville
Cottleville is the cutest little town nestled near St. Peter's and Weldon Spring.
Washington Missourian
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington
Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO
From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
Chesterfield Powerball player wins $50,000
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A local Powerball player is $50,000 richer after buying a ticket at the Country Club Express Wash for the November 5 drawing. The winning ticket matched five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball. The ticket was claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis on November 8.
KMOV
Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for the redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood are moving forward now that the building has a new owner. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) purchased the building and plans to use half as a business park and the other half will be used by St. Louis POWERplex as part of an amateur youth sports complex.
