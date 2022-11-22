Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Truck washout denied by the Hall County Board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. At least not for the moment, as the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 against Mid America Truck Washout building a new truck wash near the Bosselman Travel Center. Several people spoke against the...
northeast.edu
Norfolk man leaves $40,000 to Northeast for nursing scholarships
NORFOLK, Neb. – A love for nursing and a desire to help young people prompted a Norfolk man to include a nursing scholarship at Northeast Community College in his estate planning. Maholn “Jack” Kohler passed away in Sept. 2021, at the age of 96. In his will, he left...
norfolkneradio.com
Livestock Sales Barn Property no longer option for Americarts
Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.
News Channel Nebraska
Americarts project at former sale barn facility potentially in jeopardy
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska entertainment center appears to be in jeopardy. Americarts announced Tuesday that it is no longer in a purchase agreement with the owners of the Livestock Sales Barn property. The Americarts founders said they were grateful to have had the opportunity to try to repurpose...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
WOWT
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
News Channel Nebraska
Hoskins teen found, returned to Wayne County
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. in Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they found Bare and returned her to Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said they were looking from a missing teen female from...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island twin brothers among youngest to run polling sites
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The impact of elections typically goes beyond what is seen. In fact, what happens behind the scenes can make the biggest impact. Twin brothers Wyatt and Grant Kohles worked — and managed — separate precincts in Grand Island during this year’s general election.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska teen found
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island firefighters battle blaze near highway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Central Nebraska firefighters were kept busy the day before Thanksgiving. First responders were called to grass fire near Schimmer Drive on Highway 281 near Grand Island Wednesday afternoon. Grand Island Fire and Rescue fought the blaze along Grand Island Rural Fire, taking approximately 15 minutes to...
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
News Channel Nebraska
Remington: The Pet of the Week
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Remington!. Remington is a two-year-old yellow Labrador. He is a pretty nice guy that loves attention, treats, and giving kisses. Remington has a lot of energy so he would love to go to an active home with some children. When he's not running around or playing...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: 15-year-old driver crashes near Hordville after multi-county pursuit
HORDVILLE, Neb. -- A teenage driver was located after a multi-county pursuit that ended with a crash in Merrick County. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit started in Hamilton County and finally ended near Hordville Thursday morning. A 15-year-old was driving a 2007 Chrysler minivan with the Hamilton...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple-vehicle accident slows down Norfolk traffic Tuesday evening
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A multiple-car accident in northeast Nebraska slowed down traffic Tuesday evening. At about 7:02 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 1400 block of Pasewalk Avenue for an accident that involved multiple vehicles. When on the scene, a pickup truck could be seen in the middle...
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
