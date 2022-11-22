ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, NE

KSNB Local4

Truck washout denied by the Hall County Board

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. At least not for the moment, as the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 against Mid America Truck Washout building a new truck wash near the Bosselman Travel Center. Several people spoke against the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
northeast.edu

Norfolk man leaves $40,000 to Northeast for nursing scholarships

NORFOLK, Neb. – A love for nursing and a desire to help young people prompted a Norfolk man to include a nursing scholarship at Northeast Community College in his estate planning. Maholn “Jack” Kohler passed away in Sept. 2021, at the age of 96. In his will, he left...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Livestock Sales Barn Property no longer option for Americarts

Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Americarts project at former sale barn facility potentially in jeopardy

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska entertainment center appears to be in jeopardy. Americarts announced Tuesday that it is no longer in a purchase agreement with the owners of the Livestock Sales Barn property. The Americarts founders said they were grateful to have had the opportunity to try to repurpose...
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Hoskins teen found, returned to Wayne County

HOSKINS, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. in Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they found Bare and returned her to Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said they were looking from a missing teen female from...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island twin brothers among youngest to run polling sites

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The impact of elections typically goes beyond what is seen. In fact, what happens behind the scenes can make the biggest impact. Twin brothers Wyatt and Grant Kohles worked — and managed — separate precincts in Grand Island during this year’s general election.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska teen found

HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island firefighters battle blaze near highway

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Central Nebraska firefighters were kept busy the day before Thanksgiving. First responders were called to grass fire near Schimmer Drive on Highway 281 near Grand Island Wednesday afternoon. Grand Island Fire and Rescue fought the blaze along Grand Island Rural Fire, taking approximately 15 minutes to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Remington: The Pet of the Week

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Remington!. Remington is a two-year-old yellow Labrador. He is a pretty nice guy that loves attention, treats, and giving kisses. Remington has a lot of energy so he would love to go to an active home with some children. When he's not running around or playing...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple-vehicle accident slows down Norfolk traffic Tuesday evening

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A multiple-car accident in northeast Nebraska slowed down traffic Tuesday evening. At about 7:02 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 1400 block of Pasewalk Avenue for an accident that involved multiple vehicles. When on the scene, a pickup truck could be seen in the middle...
NORFOLK, NE

