NORTHERN COLORADO 80, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 70
Percentages: FG .458, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Waddles 3-6, Nelson 1-3, Wheeler-Thomas 0-1, Skunberg 0-2, Miller 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Nelson 3, Morgan). Turnovers: 11 (Wheeler-Thomas 3, Miller 2, Nelson 2, Waddles 2, Hastreiter, Morgan). Steals: 3 (Miller 2, Nelson). Technical Fouls:...
TEXAS STATE 78, SOUTHERN UTAH 65
Percentages: FG .373, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Jones 3-10, Fausett 2-5, Barnes 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Healy 0-2, Lemetti 0-2, Butler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spurgin). Turnovers: 14 (Allen 2, Anderson 2, Butler 2, Fallah 2, Jones 2, Fausett, Healy, Lemetti, Spurgin). Steals:...
NO. 20 UCONN 82, NO. 18 ALABAMA 67
Percentages: FG .433, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Hawkins 3-6, Calcaterra 2-2, Karaban 2-3, Newton 1-2, Sanogo 1-4, Alleyne 0-3, Jackson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sanogo 2, Clingan, Diarra, Jackson, Karaban, Newton). Turnovers: 11 (Sanogo 3, Hawkins 2, Jackson 2, Calcaterra, Clingan, Karaban,...
No. 6 Indiana 96, Auburn 81
INDIANA (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.098, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Garzon 4-7, Scalia 2-6, Parrish 2-5, Moore-McNeil 0-3, Peterson 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Holmes 2, Moore-McNeil 1) Turnovers: 12 (Scalia 3, Holmes 2, Garzon 2, Moore-McNeil 2, Parrish 2, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Holmes 3, Parrish 3, Moore-McNeil 1)
NO. 24 PURDUE 84, NO. 6 GONZAGA 66
Percentages: FG .475, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Loyer 3-6, B.Smith 2-4, Gillis 2-5, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-3, Morton 1-4, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey 3). Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Loyer 2, B.Smith, Edey, Gillis, Newman). Steals: 3 (Morton 2,...
MANHATTAN 72, ARMY 71
Percentages: FG .426, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Stewart 4-11, Nelson 2-6, Brennen 2-7, Watson 1-2, Hayun 1-3, Buchanan 0-1, Padgett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Roberts 3, Cisse, Padgett). Turnovers: 8 (Nelson 3, Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun, J.Roberts). Steals: 11 (Nelson 6, J.Roberts...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, BUTLER 61
Percentages: FG .446, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Clark 2-4, Smith 2-5, Morsell 1-3, Ross 0-1, Joiner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ross 2, Morsell). Turnovers: 5 (Clark 2, Burns, Ross, Smith). Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Joiner, Mahorcic, Morsell, Pass, Ross). Technical Fouls: None.
Denver 114, L.A. Clippers 104
Percentages: FG .494, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Murray 3-9, Cancar 2-4, Gordon 2-4, Smith 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Reed 1-3, Jokic 0-1, B.Brown 0-2, Nnaji 0-2, White 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gordon 2, Cancar, Jokic, Smith). Turnovers: 6 (Jokic 2, B.Brown, Cancar, Gordon,...
No. 13 Auburn leaning on defense as Saint Louis visits
Despite its 6-0 start, No. 13 Auburn remains a work in progress on offense. The Tigers will continue to lean
TCU 59, CALIFORNIA 48
Percentages: FG .393, FT .522. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Walker 2-4, O'Bannon 1-4, Coles 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Wells 0-2, Miles 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (O'Bannon 2, Cork, Peavy). Turnovers: 7 (O'Bannon 2, Walker 2, Cork, Miles, Peavy). Steals: 8 (Coles, Cork, Lampkin, Miles, O'Bannon,...
Thompson leads Columbia against Providence after 22-point showing
Columbia Lions (2-5) at Providence Friars (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -21.5; over/under is 146.5. BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on the Providence Friars after Blair Thompson scored 22 points in Columbia's 81-79 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats. The Friars have gone 4-0 at home. Providence is sixth in the Big...
Piedmont on Point
Piedmont, AL – Bulldogs headed to Class 3A state finals after routing Sylvania; Hayes sets another state record, gets game ball at midfield By Al Muskewitz Jack Hayes set another all-time state passing record on the last play of the first quarter and then he set out to carry Piedmont to another state championship game. In […]
Friday's Scores
Brooks vs. Muscle Shoals, ccd. Ellwood Christian Academy vs. Dallas County, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Weaver Breaking Through
Weaver, AL – Weaver holds on to give Burns her first coaching victory in a neutral-site battle of first-year head coaches GLENCOE TOURNAMENT Girls Games Weaver 46, Faith Christian 41 Fort Payne 51, Glencoe 43 By Al Muskewitz Somebody was going to get their first win as a head coach Wednesday. For Weaver’s Jamie Burns, that […]
