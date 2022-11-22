ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Latest on the Yankees’ free agent targets

The Yankees are certainly hoping they’ll be able to re-sign Aaron Judge, but until the AL MVP makes his decision, the Yankees are considering several other free agents and trade targets. In addition to some names already linked to New York in past reports, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman writes that the Yankees have checked in on the likes of Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodon, Brandon Nimmo, Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto, and their own incumbent free agents Jameson Taillon and Andrew Benintendi.
Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
Dodgers, Twins reportedly interested in Carlos Rodón

The Dodgers and Twins are each facing some uncertainty in their rotations and are giving some consideration to lefty Carlos Rodón. Jon Heyman of The New York Post mentions the Dodgers as suitors while Dan Hayes and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic report the interest of the Twins. The...
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
Craig Stammen plans to pitch in 2023: 'I just love playing'

Right-hander Craig Stammen is a free agent and will turn 39 years old in March. However, that doesn’t mean he’s hanging up his spikes. “I just love playing,” Stammen tells Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I wasn’t ready. I want to go out a little better than I went out last year. I’m going to try to give it another go.”
