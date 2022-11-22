Read full article on original website
Man arrested for eluding police, drug charges
A man was arrested last week after he ran from law enforcement and was found with drugs while being booked, according to Priceville Police.
flaglerlive.com
Isaiah White, 21, Arrested for Arson, Is Wanted in Alabama for Murder and Carjacking
Last Tuesday, Isaiah Williams White, 23, was booked at the Flagler County jail on a two-year-old charge of arson: he was accused of setting fire to a Volkswagen Atlas in a parking lot on McCormick Drive in Palm Coast on Jan. 2, 2021. The Volkswagen had a Georgia license plate,...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
wvtm13.com
Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
WAAY-TV
Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man
A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
ABC 33/40 News
Fleeing from police could become a felony in Alabama
As it now stands, the penalty for attempting to elude law enforcement is a Class A Misdemeanor. That could change in Alabama's upcoming legislative session. A proposed bill would make it a felony. Two of the bills' sponsors said the goal is to deter dangerous behavior which puts law enforcement and the public at risk.
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
WAAY-TV
Athens Police: 2nd suspect charged in Walmart shooting
A second man has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 8 shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Athens. Demarious Jamod Hamilton, 22, was arrested Monday by the Athens Police Department. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police make arrest in stolen identity, credit card case
A Decatur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the use of a stolen credit card. Michelle Kelly Clark, 38, is charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. On Oct. 18, the Decatur Police Department received a report from a resident about a stolen credit card....
‘Tis the season: Watch out for these holiday scams in North Alabama
Scammers don't take Christmas off! That's the warning from the Madison County Sheriff's Office as we turn a corner into the holiday season.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Monday shooting deemed accidental, no charges expected
UPDATE: Huntsville Police say investigators believe the shooting to be accidental. Police believe the passenger in the car shot the victim. The victim does not want to press charges. From Earlier: The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after a person suffering from a gunshot wound was found early Monday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Police: Bad check lands Florence man in jail
A bad check sends a Florence man to jail. Charles Moore Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with the September 2022 deposit of a fraudulent check. That check exceeded $2,500 and was never repaid, according to the Florence Police Department. Moore was charged with theft of property.
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
wdhn.com
Missing Inmate found dead near train tracks, according to Morgan County authorities
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sherriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed that an inmate who drove away from the job site he was working at in Falkville was found dead on Monday. Inmate Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle was a Morgan County Jail trustee working for the...
WAFF
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
Shoals woman crashes through Tuscumbia park
Tuscumbia Police tells News 19 they believe the woman accidently hit the gas instead of the brake.
WAFF
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
