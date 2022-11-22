NEWTON, Kan. —Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed at different times on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The ramps that will close: the northbound ramp at Exit 31, at First Street, and the southbound ramp at Exit 31, at Broadway. The closures will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m., starting with the northbound exit, then the southbound exit later in the day.

NEWTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO