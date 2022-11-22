ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

I-135 ramps in Newton closed part of Wednesday

NEWTON, Kan. —Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed at different times on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The ramps that will close: the northbound ramp at Exit 31, at First Street, and the southbound ramp at Exit 31, at Broadway. The closures will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m., starting with the northbound exit, then the southbound exit later in the day.
NEWTON, KS
adastraradio.com

Reno County Commissioners Grant Use Permits for Construction of Two Venues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although a number of residents in the area voiced opposition during a public hearing last month, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of an indoor RV and boat storage facility at the northeast corner of Willison and Boundary Roads near Cheney Lake.
RENO COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Rollover near Stimmel and Muir Roads

A woman from rural Salina and her child suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Tuesday. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Brittney Walters was traveling westbound on Stimmel Road Tuesday around 3:48pm and lost control of the 2004 Honda Pilot she was driving and rolled in a ditch.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12 News photojournalist was shooting video over Interstate 135 in Wichita Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, when he captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., just south of the Harry Street exit on I-135.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
salinapost.com

Troopers busy in Saline County last week

From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook Page:. On November 18th, Troopers flexed over to Saline County for traffic enforcement. 15 Troopers from 11pm till 3am provided the following activities. 3- DUI ARRESTS. 2- OPEN CONTAINER TICKETS. 4- PBT TEST GIVEN. 3- SOBRIETY TEST GIVEN. 1- SUSPENDED DRIVER ARREST.
Great Bend Post

Great Bend says hello to newest police officer

Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the newest hire to the Police Department at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. Officer Logan Wooters began working with the department in November. Earlier this month, Haulmark mentioned his staff is completely full and they’re looking to keep it that way.
GREAT BEND, KS
kggfradio.com

Rain in Forecast for Thanksgiving Weekend

A rainy holiday weekend is on the way for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. The Wichita and Tulsa offices of the National Weather Service are predicting periodic chances for light rain throughout the long weekend. The best chance for rain for the KGGF listening area will be tonight through Thanksgiving Day and again Friday night through Saturday evening.
TULSA, OK
adastraradio.com

Childcare Market Study Presented to Reno County Commissioners

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County’s childcare issues are at a crisis level. That was the emphasis from the findings of a market study presented by K-State Research and Extension child development specialist Bradford Wiles to Reno County Commissioners Tuesday. Wiles said it is a crisis that is getting...
RENO COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Rollover Crash Near Coronado Heights

Two teens from Lindsborg were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Coronado Heights on Sunday night. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 17-year-old male driver lost control of a 2009 Chevy Colorado pickup on the road the winds down from the top of Coronado Heights.
LINDSBORG, KS
Hays Post

Police: Molotov cocktail damages Hays woman's car in Salina

SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
RENO COUNTY, KS

