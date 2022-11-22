Read full article on original website
Hutch Post
I-135 ramps in Newton closed part of Wednesday
NEWTON, Kan. —Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed at different times on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The ramps that will close: the northbound ramp at Exit 31, at First Street, and the southbound ramp at Exit 31, at Broadway. The closures will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m., starting with the northbound exit, then the southbound exit later in the day.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commissioners Grant Use Permits for Construction of Two Venues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although a number of residents in the area voiced opposition during a public hearing last month, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of an indoor RV and boat storage facility at the northeast corner of Willison and Boundary Roads near Cheney Lake.
ksal.com
Rollover near Stimmel and Muir Roads
A woman from rural Salina and her child suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Tuesday. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Brittney Walters was traveling westbound on Stimmel Road Tuesday around 3:48pm and lost control of the 2004 Honda Pilot she was driving and rolled in a ditch.
KWCH.com
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12 News photojournalist was shooting video over Interstate 135 in Wichita Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, when he captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., just south of the Harry Street exit on I-135.
Firefighters respond to fire at Salina landfill
Nobody was injured after a fire at the Salina Landfill Tuesday afternoon. Salina Fire Department, responded to the blaze at 4292 S. Burma Road and was able to extinguish it. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
salinapost.com
Troopers busy in Saline County last week
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook Page:. On November 18th, Troopers flexed over to Saline County for traffic enforcement. 15 Troopers from 11pm till 3am provided the following activities. 3- DUI ARRESTS. 2- OPEN CONTAINER TICKETS. 4- PBT TEST GIVEN. 3- SOBRIETY TEST GIVEN. 1- SUSPENDED DRIVER ARREST.
Great Bend says hello to newest police officer
Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the newest hire to the Police Department at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. Officer Logan Wooters began working with the department in November. Earlier this month, Haulmark mentioned his staff is completely full and they’re looking to keep it that way.
kggfradio.com
Rain in Forecast for Thanksgiving Weekend
A rainy holiday weekend is on the way for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. The Wichita and Tulsa offices of the National Weather Service are predicting periodic chances for light rain throughout the long weekend. The best chance for rain for the KGGF listening area will be tonight through Thanksgiving Day and again Friday night through Saturday evening.
adastraradio.com
Childcare Market Study Presented to Reno County Commissioners
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County’s childcare issues are at a crisis level. That was the emphasis from the findings of a market study presented by K-State Research and Extension child development specialist Bradford Wiles to Reno County Commissioners Tuesday. Wiles said it is a crisis that is getting...
WIBW
KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
ksal.com
Rollover Crash Near Coronado Heights
Two teens from Lindsborg were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Coronado Heights on Sunday night. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 17-year-old male driver lost control of a 2009 Chevy Colorado pickup on the road the winds down from the top of Coronado Heights.
Police: Molotov cocktail damages Hays woman's car in Salina
SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
Pedestrian hospitalized after south Wichita crash
One man is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in south Wichita. First responders were dispatched to the scene at 9:24 p.m. Monday and the report of a crash at the intersection of 47th S. and K-15.
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Commissioners Approve Amended Resolution for Water System Improvement Bonds
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved an amendment to a 2020 resolution of intent to issue water system improvement bonds for several BPU projects, including the south well field project. When the original resolution was adopted, the projects had a projected cost of just over $27.6 million....
adastraradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Reports Motorcycle Fatality Monday in Eastern Rice County
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – On Monday, Nov. 21, Rice County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased person located on 31st road and Ave S in Rice County. Rice County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location. Upon arrival, a single motorcycle fatality accident was located. The...
Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
KAKE TV
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
