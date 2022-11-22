It’s another Black (and Gold) Friday at TD Garden, as the Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes in Boston’s annual post-Thanksgiving matinee at TD Garden. This, of course, is a rematch from last season’s playoffs, when the ‘Canes ousted the B’s in the first round after a seven-game slugfest. The teams have yet to square off this season, but Boston looks like the real deal, having won 17 of its first 20 games to sit comfortably atop the Atlantic Division standings, while Carolina entered Friday trailing only the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division despite losing four in a row (including three in overtime).

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO