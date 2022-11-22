Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus’s 30th birthday
Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday. Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up. “Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!,” the caption on the post on Parton’s verified Instagram account read. “I can’t...
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
KTVZ
The most popular, gender-neutral baby names
A baby in a furry bunny hat. Every parent is different when it comes to naming their baby. Some wish to honor family with a generational name; others dive deep into meanings and symbolism, and some choose a name solely based on how it sounds. No matter what path you decide when it’s your turn to give a child their name, it’s a significant choice that usually lasts a lifetime.
Irene Cara death: Hollywood celebrities pay tribute to ‘Flashdance’ singer
Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to Oscar-winning singer Irene Caras on Saturday, whose death was announced by her publicist late Friday. Cara, 63, whose real name was Irene Escalera, died at her Florida home. It was unclear when she died and at what residence. According to the Tampa Bay Times, she bought a home in Largo in 2014. She also had an address in New Port Richey, where her music company, Caramel Productions, is based, the newspaper reported.
KTVZ
The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics
Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it’s an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer. Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favorites with fresh...
12 Reasons "Wakanda Forever" Star Angela Bassett, AKA Queen Ramonda, DESERVES An Oscar Nomination
Mark my unnecessary "BuzzFeed speak." Angela Bassett will absolutely make history as the first MCU actor to win an Academy Award for her incredible performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
KTVZ
Secrets of ‘SuperAgers’ with superior memories into their 80s
Despite volunteering and working out at the gym several days each week, socializing frequently with friends and family, reading all manner of books and doing daily crossword puzzles, 85-year-old Carol Siegler is restless. “I’m bored. I feel like a Corvette being used as a grocery cart,” said Siegler, who lives...
KTVZ
David Hockney brings a splash of color to luncheon with King Charles III
Celebrated British artist David Hockney is renowned for the bold and expressive use of color in his paintings. So, it was only right that he made a daring sartorial statement when he was invited to the Order of Merit luncheon at Buckingham Palace. While some guests donned their finest loafers...
KTVZ
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won’t be in the ‘Fraser’ revival
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back. He’s doing a revival of his hit series “Fraser,” which originally ran on NBC from 1993-2004. He told People magazine rehearsals start in February for the show that has been in development “for about six or seven years.”
KTVZ
Thanksgiving used to be a movie feast. This year? Slim pickings
Thanksgiving weekend has historically offered a cornucopia of films, letting moviegoers get out of the house and kick back after eating copious amounts of turkey, mashed potatoes and pie. But this year the movie menu is pretty sparse. The North American box office has few new films this weekend that...
Emma Corrin "Hopes For A Future" Where Awards Show Get Rid Of Gendered Categories
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
Comments / 0