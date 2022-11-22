Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to Oscar-winning singer Irene Caras on Saturday, whose death was announced by her publicist late Friday. Cara, 63, whose real name was Irene Escalera, died at her Florida home. It was unclear when she died and at what residence. According to the Tampa Bay Times, she bought a home in Largo in 2014. She also had an address in New Port Richey, where her music company, Caramel Productions, is based, the newspaper reported.

