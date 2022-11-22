Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans aren’t going to like the announcers for UT’s game against Vanderbilt
Tennessee Vols fans probably aren’t going to like the announcers for UT’s game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers are scheduled to call the action for the SEC Network on Saturday night. Cole Cubelic will join them as the sideline reporter for the game.
Tennessee Titans release first injury report before Sunday's game vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Tennessee Titans put out their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, listing four players as out and having four previously-injured players return as full participants. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After a...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
atozsports.com
How the Vanderbilt game will lead to an offseason decision for Vols head coach Josh Heupel
There is no silver lining when it comes to Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker’s season-ending injury. Hooker suffered a torn ACL in Tennessee’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia last weekend. It’s an absolutely brutal end to Hooker’s brilliant career on Rocky Top. And it...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant named as potential option for open Pac 12 job
A Tennessee Vols assistant was named this week as a potential option for an open Big 12 job. USA Today pointed out Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as an option to replace Karl Dorrell as the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach. From USA Today:. This would be a fun hire...
atozsports.com
49ers are doing something this week the Saints should take advantage of
The New Orleans Saints have one thing that they need to take advantage of going into their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are a very, very good team, that is 6-4 on the year. Their defense is one of the best in the league, if not the best.
atozsports.com
Why it’s time for Tennessee Vols fans to start feeling differently about former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt isn’t the most popular person in East Tennessee these days. Of course, that’s true of most ex-Tennessee head coaches. Pruitt, however, is the most recent ex-Vols head coach. And after going 16-19 during his time on Rocky Top and getting the program entangled in an NCAA investigation, it’s easy to understand why there’s some disdain for Pruitt in Knoxville.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans getting rookie Chig Okonkwo more involved in the offense
NASHVILLE — As the Tennessee Titans (7-3) advance deeper into the regular season, their 2022 rookie class continues to make important contributions. Tight end Chig Okonkwo is one who has continued to earn the trust of his teammates and coaches. Tennessee will need him down the stretch. Okonkwo has...
atozsports.com
Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants
It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
atozsports.com
Ryan Tannehill is meeting his Boogeyman for the fourth time
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has an opportunity to exorcise his demons on Sunday with the visiting Cincinnati Bengals making a return to Nashville. Though Titans fans won’t soon forget Tannehill tossing three interceptions in a devastating loss in last season’s AFC Divisional Round, he is presented with a shot at redemption. In order to get a taste of redemption, Tannehill must first conquer his Boogeyman.
atozsports.com
Saints’ QB has already prepared himself for what’s to come on Sunday
I think we can all agree that the New Orleans Saints‘ very own Cam Jordan has been one of the better defensive ends in the NFL since he has been in the league. That may be a hot take to people who don’t follow the Saints, but I’ll live with it.
atozsports.com
Why the future of this Titans coach will remain cloudy moving forward
From the time he was hired as the Tennessee Titans‘ head coach, Mike Vrabel has insisted on developing a team first culture that would work to limit mistakes and uphold an environment that welcomes professionalism, responsibility, and accountability. For the most part, the work he has done hasn’t gone...
atozsports.com
One move the Bills should make after unfortunate injury update
Injuries aren’t anything the Buffalo Bills haven’t already dealt with this season. After its Thanksgiving Day clash with the Detroit Lions, the Bills are once again relying upon its roster depth. The unit most impacted by injury has been Buffalo’s secondary. With TreDavious White making his long-awaited season...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel needs to avoid making the same mistake that Butch Jones once made at Tennessee
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel needs to be careful to avoid making the same mistake that former UT head coach Butch Jones once made while on Rocky Top. After giving up 63 points to the South Carolina Gamecocks last week, some fans/media analysts feel like the Vols might need to replace defensive coordinator Tim Banks.
atozsports.com
Titans will miss Denico Autry in more ways than one
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran pass rusher went down with a knee injury in Green Bay, and is expected to “miss some time,” according to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. While the Titans...
atozsports.com
Bills: One of the biggest questions from last game is finally answered
The Buffalo Bills got back in the win column after squeaking out a 23-31 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Early in the matchup, everything was going wrong for the Bills. The defense was giving up huge plays, Josh Allen was off, and Stefon Diggs wasn’t able to secure a catch early in the contest.
atozsports.com
Chiefs contemplating change in order to find answer for one problem
The Kansas City Chiefs have the AFC’s best record at 8-2, but that certainly doesn’t mean the team is without weakness. For the Chiefs, one glaring weak spot is the special teams’ return unit. The Chiefs currently average just 7.6 yards per punt return, which ranks 20th out of 32 NFL teams. The kick return numbers don’t get any better, either, as the Chiefs average just 18.9 yards per kick return. That number is good for the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.
atozsports.com
Buccaneers are on the brink of a disastrous loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has seen a boost over the last three thanks to the presence of nose tackle Vita Vea. The dominant big man has been a big reason why the team has recorded 10.0 combined sacks over the last three games. Three of those belong to Vea, himself, and he was working on his fourth consecutive game with at least 1.0 sack before the Seattle Seahawks kept him from taking Geno Smith down in the backfield.
atozsports.com
Bengals are giving key Titans player the proper respect ahead of huge AFC showdown
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans this weekend, it will be a bit of a revenge game for the Titans. Specifically, it will be a revenge game for Titans running back Derrick Henry. When Cincinnati beat Tennessee in the playoffs last season, it was Henry’s first game...
atozsports.com
Cowboys call in reinforcements ahead of Thanksgiving
Every team in the NFL knows by now that when they play the Dallas Cowboys the league’s most dominant pass rush comes with them. They currently lead all teams with 42, and now, that particular element just got even more firepower. A week ago, the Cowboys signed edge rusher...
