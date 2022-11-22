ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why it’s time for Tennessee Vols fans to start feeling differently about former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt

Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt isn’t the most popular person in East Tennessee these days. Of course, that’s true of most ex-Tennessee head coaches. Pruitt, however, is the most recent ex-Vols head coach. And after going 16-19 during his time on Rocky Top and getting the program entangled in an NCAA investigation, it’s easy to understand why there’s some disdain for Pruitt in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Ryan Tannehill is meeting his Boogeyman for the fourth time

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has an opportunity to exorcise his demons on Sunday with the visiting Cincinnati Bengals making a return to Nashville. Though Titans fans won’t soon forget Tannehill tossing three interceptions in a devastating loss in last season’s AFC Divisional Round, he is presented with a shot at redemption. In order to get a taste of redemption, Tannehill must first conquer his Boogeyman.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why the future of this Titans coach will remain cloudy moving forward

From the time he was hired as the Tennessee Titans‘ head coach, Mike Vrabel has insisted on developing a team first culture that would work to limit mistakes and uphold an environment that welcomes professionalism, responsibility, and accountability. For the most part, the work he has done hasn’t gone...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One move the Bills should make after unfortunate injury update

Injuries aren’t anything the Buffalo Bills haven’t already dealt with this season. After its Thanksgiving Day clash with the Detroit Lions, the Bills are once again relying upon its roster depth. The unit most impacted by injury has been Buffalo’s secondary. With TreDavious White making his long-awaited season...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Titans will miss Denico Autry in more ways than one

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran pass rusher went down with a knee injury in Green Bay, and is expected to “miss some time,” according to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. While the Titans...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Bills: One of the biggest questions from last game is finally answered

The Buffalo Bills got back in the win column after squeaking out a 23-31 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Early in the matchup, everything was going wrong for the Bills. The defense was giving up huge plays, Josh Allen was off, and Stefon Diggs wasn’t able to secure a catch early in the contest.
atozsports.com

Chiefs contemplating change in order to find answer for one problem

The Kansas City Chiefs have the AFC’s best record at 8-2, but that certainly doesn’t mean the team is without weakness. For the Chiefs, one glaring weak spot is the special teams’ return unit. The Chiefs currently average just 7.6 yards per punt return, which ranks 20th out of 32 NFL teams. The kick return numbers don’t get any better, either, as the Chiefs average just 18.9 yards per kick return. That number is good for the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Buccaneers are on the brink of a disastrous loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has seen a boost over the last three thanks to the presence of nose tackle Vita Vea. The dominant big man has been a big reason why the team has recorded 10.0 combined sacks over the last three games. Three of those belong to Vea, himself, and he was working on his fourth consecutive game with at least 1.0 sack before the Seattle Seahawks kept him from taking Geno Smith down in the backfield.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Cowboys call in reinforcements ahead of Thanksgiving

Every team in the NFL knows by now that when they play the Dallas Cowboys the league’s most dominant pass rush comes with them. They currently lead all teams with 42, and now, that particular element just got even more firepower. A week ago, the Cowboys signed edge rusher...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy