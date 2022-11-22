What needs to happen for the Tennessee Vols to make the College Football Playoff after loss to South Carolina

Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Tennessee Vols fans aren’t going to like the announcers for UT’s game against Vanderbilt
Tennessee Vols fans probably aren’t going to like the announcers for UT’s game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers are scheduled to call the action for the SEC Network on Saturday night. Cole Cubelic will join them as the sideline reporter for the game.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
Breaking: Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Decision On His Next Job
It doesn't appear it took Matt Rhule very long to get a new job after being fired by the Carolina Panthers earlier this year. Rhule has reportedly decided to head back to the college football level. The 47-year-old is reportedly on track to finalize a deal to become the next head ...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
Jeremy Pruitt paid Tennessee football parent with cash in Chick-fil-A bag, NOA reveals
It was a Chick-fil-A bag. Ex-Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt used a Chick-fil-A bag to give several hundred dollars to the mother of a Tennessee football player after she approached him in late 2020, according to Tennessee's response to the NCAA's notice of allegations. Knox News obtained Thursday the university's 108-page document responding to...
Kirk Ferentz Is Getting Crushed For Iowa's Performance vs. Nebraska
Iowa entered this Friday's game against Nebraska on a four-game winning streak. However, all the positive momentum the Hawkeyes have built over the past month has just been destroyed by the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are trailing 17-0 to the Cornhuskers at halftime. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson had 196 passing yards...
Tennessee Vols assistant named as potential option for open Pac 12 job
A Tennessee Vols assistant was named this week as a potential option for an open Big 12 job. USA Today pointed out Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as an option to replace Karl Dorrell as the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach. From USA Today:. This would be a fun hire...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC
Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
Coaching Rumors: Burst of big name hirings loom including not-Lane to Auburn
Coaching rumors chatter is close to reaching a fever peak. Inside the state of Alabama, it is easy to forget that fans of programs outside the SEC also care about coaching hires. They do, though in most cases in far fewer numbers. The current coaching rumors season has been dominated...
Satterfield Looks Ahead to Clemson Matchup
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the game plan and challenges Clemson's defense presents.
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
Swinney 'can't imagine' Palmetto Bowl being affected by potential schedule change
As Clemson and South Carolina prepare for the latest rendition of the Palmetto Bowl, Dabo Swinney on Wednesday shared his thoughts on the future of the longstanding rivalry. The in-state rivals will meet for (...)
Mississippi State Quarterback Gave Lane Kiffin's Son A Gift After Win Over Ole Miss
On Thursday night, the Mississippi State Bulldogs notched an upset victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers led his team to a closely-contested 24-22 victory behind 239 passing yards and two touchdowns. After the game came to a close, Rogers met with...
Latest bowl game projection for Tennessee Vols with one regular season game left to play
The Tennesese Vols‘ postseason destination became less clear this past week thanks to their 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Before the loss to South Carolina, Tennessee was destined for a spot in the College Football Playoff or the Sugar Bowl. Now, it’s anyone’s guess as to where...
Ole Miss fans enraged by controversial fumble call in Egg Bowl
Ole Miss football fans were left enraged after what they believed was an incomplete pass was instead ruled a backward toss and a fumble recovered by Mississippi State in a rainy, back-and-forth Egg Bowl on Thursday. With the Rebels facing a 1st and 10 from their own 36-yard line and trailing 24-16 ...
Former College Football Coach Blamed For NCAA Allegations
A former SEC football head coach has been blamed for the notice of allegations his school received. According to a report, the University of Tennessee has responded to its NCAA Notice of Allegations, putting the blame on former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt. “Despite the University’s monitoring efforts, athletics administrators...
Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday
With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
FOX analyst has ominous warning about College Football Playoff
There has always been a great deal of debate surrounding the College Football Playoff rankings, but one analyst feels the system is causing a major issue with the sport. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports issued an ominous warning after the latest CFP rankings were released on Tuesday. He called the CFP selection committee a “failed experiment.”
Thursday Cup of Joe: Latest Alabama recruiting intel (Thanksgiving edition)
The start of the Early Signing Period is less than four weeks away. With this important stretch of recruiting underway, BamaInsider is constantly digging for the latest intel on both Alabama targets and commitments. In our weekly Cup of Joe feature piece, we provide Bama-related recruiting nuggets and what to...
