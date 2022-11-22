Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Matt Murray Accused of Unethical Play in Friday’s Win Over Wild
Matt Murray returned to the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a game on Friday and helped the Leafs pick up a big win. The victory doesn’t come without controversy as Murray is being accused of intentionally knocking the net off, not once, but three times during the game.
Yardbarker
Nets Forward Markieff Morris Gets Real On Why Ben Simmons Is Finally Playing Like An All-Star Again
After an abysmal start to the season, things are finally looking up for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving is back to playing basketball, Kevin Durant is healthy and over his trade request, and new head coach Jacque Vaughn seems to be preaching a message that is being heard by his players.
Yardbarker
Centers of Attention: Knicks suddenly have a big man logjam
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson’s latest injury is a gift and a curse. It’s a gift that allowed the Knicks to gauge second-year center Jericho Sims’ development. Sims seized the opportunity, and now it’s too hard to ignore his growing game. “So Jericho keeps...
