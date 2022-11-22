Patent Issued for Systems and methods for remote deposit of checks (USPTO 11488405): United Services Automobile Association

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for computing with private healthcare data (USPTO 11487902): nference inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Aravamudan, Murali (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11487902 is nference inc. (. Cambridge, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Hospitals,...
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle operating status assessment (USPTO 11494175): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Bennett, Shawn C (Le Roy, IL, US), Binion, Todd (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Vehicles are typically operated by a human vehicle operator who controls both steering and motive controls. Operator error, inattention, inexperience, misuse, or distraction leads to many vehicle accidents each year, resulting in injury and damage. Autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles augment vehicle operators’ information or replace vehicle operators’ control commands to operate the vehicle in whole or part with computer systems based upon information from sensors within the vehicle.
Patent Issued for Identification of employment relationships between healthcare practitioners and healthcare facilities (USPTO 11488109): Milliman Solutions LLC
) has been issued patent number 11488109, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The healthcare industry is extraordinarily complex. Specifically, in. the United States. , relationships between healthcare practitioners, clinics, facilities, groups, and systems...
House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Statement From Housing Assistance Council Research & Information Director George
WASHINGTON , Nov. 25 -- The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing,. , entitled "Persistent Poverty in America: Addressing Chronic Disinvestment in Colonias, the Southern Black Belt, and the. U.S. Territories":. * * *. Chairman Cleaver, Ranking Member Hill, and members of the Subcommittee, greetings and thank you for this...
House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Testimony From Janes Group Senior China Analyst Chu
WASHINGTON , Nov. 25 -- The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing,. , entitled "Persistent Poverty in America: Addressing Chronic Disinvestment in Colonias, the Southern Black Belt, and the. U.S. Territories":. * * *. I'm a senior. China. analyst at Janes, an open-source defense and geopolitical intelligence firm. I specialize...
Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation Announces Pricing of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 2042 Notes
PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation. ("SRTUS") announced today the pricing of its previously announced tender offer for cash (the "Any and All Tender Offer") of any and all of its 4.25% Senior Notes due 2042 (the "2042 Notes") guaranteed by. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (the "2042 Notes Guarantor").
Carrier Prevails In Another Business Interruption Coverage Case Arising Out of COVID-19 Closures
In the case of The Foundation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania v. Utica Nat’l Ins. Group, No. 2:22-CV-01126-AJS (W.D. Pa. Oct. 6, 2022 Schwab, J.), the court ruled that, given the language of a business insurance policy’s virus exclusion, and based upon the facts as pled by the Plaintiffs, the court ruled that business interruption coverage would be excluded for any of…
Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Researchers Provide Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Science and Technology (Configurations of the driving factors promoting China’s commercial health insurance: A comparative …): Science – Science and Technology
-- New research on science and technology is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “With the nation’s remarkable improvement in living standards, China’s health insurance system cannot satisfy people’s higher demands; therefore, it is necessary to promote the supply of commercial health insurance (CHI) in China.”
Life Reinsurance Market to See Competition Rise : Swiss, Hannover Ruck, SCOR, Lloyd's: Stay up to date with Life Reinsurance Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Life Reinsurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Insurance Brokerage Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 : Willis, Meadowbrook Insurance: The Global Insurance Brokerage Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Insurance Brokerage Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Insurance Brokerage Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : The J. Morey, Zurich, Hanson
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Commercial Earthquake Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption,...
Energy Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : State Farm Group, Allianz, UnitedHealth Group
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Energy Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Fla. U.S. Attorney: Georgia Woman Convicted for Role in International Conspiracy to Launder Proceeds of 'Boiler Room' Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) United States Attorney announces that a federal jury has found. ) guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Winslow faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. Her sentencing hearing will be set at a later date. Winslow was indicted on. May 20,...
Risk & Insurance Management Society Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0019-0001, was sent...
