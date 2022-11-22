Read full article on original website
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Live Cat Packed in Suitcase Sets Off Alarms With TSA Agents at JFK in NY: Orange Fur Poking Out of Checked-LuggageBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Demi Lovato Enjoys Showing Off ‘Hot’ Boyfriend Jutes On Date Night At ‘Walking Dead’ Finale Event: Photo
Demi Lovato thinks their musician boyfriend Jute$ is “hot” and wants everyone to know it. The “Confident” singer, 30, took to Instagram following their appearance at the Nov. 21 premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles with Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, and raved about how sexy the independent artist is. “Swipe left so see how hot my boyfriend is,” the star, who goes by both she/her and they/them pronouns, captioned a carousel that showed two photos of themself and one with Jute$.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters And Publishing In 8-Figure Deal
Iggy Azalea has sold her entire masters and publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal to Domain Capital. The deal includes 100% of the Australian rapper’s share of hits including “Fancy” and “Problem.” It also allows for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings, Billboard reports. The mother of one is set to release new music in early 2023 under her own independent label, Bad Dreams, with an administration deal under Sony Music Publishing. More from VIBE.comCan Iggy Azalea Recapture Her "Fancy" Era? Tory Lanez Thinks SoIggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake Following 'Sorry 4 What' ReleaseNew Music Friday:...
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Offset Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: 'Missing Everything Bout You'
Takeoff was fatally shot on the early morning of Nov. 1 outside the front door of a downtown bowling alley in Houston Offset is missing his late friend Takeoff. On Tuesday, Offset, 30, shared a photo of his fellow Migos member, who was killed in an early-morning shooting on Nov. 1. Paying tribute to Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball), Offset wrote alongside the image, "Missing everything bout you specially that smile." Takeoff, the youngest member of the rap trio, was shot dead outside a downtown Houston bowling...
HipHopDX.com
City Girls' JT Seemingly Confirms Lil Uzi Vert Breakup By Declaring She's 'Single'
City Girls‘ JT has appeared to confirm she’s broken up with Lil Uzi Vert by declaring she’s now “single.”. The Miami rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (November 22) to share a tweet with her 2.6 million followers that simply read: “SINGLE!” suggesting their relationship has come to an end.
Chris Brown should be forgiven, Kelly Rowland says after defending him at awards show
When asked about her remarks about embattled R&B star Chris Brown, Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland says everyone deserves grace and forgiveness.
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Came Home for Thanksgiving
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara came home for the holidays. The Eternals actress was spotted shopping in L.A. with her daughter last Wednesday, two months after she dropped the teen off for her first year of college. Zahara apparently visited home for Thanksgiving, spending her first school holiday with her family.
Madonna Poses in Lace Corset & Ankle Boots for Thanksgiving Photo With Her 6 Children
‘Tis the season to be thankful, and Madonna has a long list that includes her family. The “Material Girl” singer posed with all six of her children for a Thanksgiving portrait that she shared on Friday. The gang gathered at Madonna’s New York City home for the annual holiday. Her daughters, twins Estere and Stelle, 10, Mercy James, 16, Lourdes, 26, and her sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22, had the time of their lives writing down what they are thankful for, learning to mix on the turntables and enjoying each other’s company. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Spencer Grammer Gushes Over Working With Dad Kelsey In Holiday Movie: He’s ‘Such A Great Influence’ (Exclusive)
Spencer Grammer and Kelsey Grammer are teaming up for their first true onscreen collaboration in Lifetime’s The 12 Days of Christmas Eve. Spencer spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the holiday film, and she said it’s just the “beginning of many other projects down the line” for her and her father.
NME
Joe Jonas felt “destroyed” after losing Spider-Man role to Andrew Garfield
Joe Jonas has revealed he lost out on the role of Spider-Man to Andrew Garfield. The actor played Marvel’s web-slinger in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2, before reprising the role in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking to Variety,...
US Magazine
Aaron Carter’s Ex-Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Son Prince’s 1st Birthday With Rare Photos: A ‘Tough’ Day
Her little boy’s big day. Melanie Martin celebrated son Prince’s 1st birthday weeks after ex Aaron Carter‘s death. “Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑,” the model, 30, captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, November 22, sharing rare glimpses of Prince. “Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔.”
Ashley Graham Tastes the Rainbow In Colorful Neon Sweater With Grunge Twists in Chunky Black Creepers
Ashley Graham sported all colors of the rainbow in an Instagram post made yesterday. The photo features a slideshow of images of the former Sports Illustrated model posing dynamically in a Christopher John Rogers top and what appeared to be chunky black creepers. Graham’s multicolored look was comprised of a colorful oversized knit sweater in neon iterations, the vibrant knit paired alongside high-waisted slouchy black leather trousers. Flipping her ponytail, the former “America’s Next Top Model” judge showed off her dangling gold earrings paired alongside dainty gold rings. To go along with her rainbow look, the model went for a classic pair of...
Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
