ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blueridgecountry.com

Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!

The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
VINTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission

Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission. Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers …. Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro area ministry opens cold weather shelter

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) has its shelter doors open wide. The cold weather shelter is starting back at square one, but the ministry is committed to have 35 beds for 20 solid weeks to help those in need. “Homelessness in our area, and throughout...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Our Community Place serves expanded Thanksgiving meal to those in need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our Community Place in Harrisonburg held its annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need on Thursday. OCP serves around 100 people each Thanksgiving and expanded the meal this year, in addition to the meal served at OCP volunteers delivered 40 meals to people in need around the community.
HARRISONBURG, VA
pmg-va.com

Bedford Humane Society

No bigger than a minute, that’s Ellie, a Chihuahua mix, at only 11 lbs. When this little girl decided to go on a walk about you wouldn’t have thought she would go far but she tangled with a sticker bush and got lost. Lucky for her she was found and landed on her feet with Bedford Humane Society. Now we need to find this wayward girl a home. There is a lot we don’t know about Ellie but what I do know is that she is a sweet girl who likes to be with people, always glad to see you. She will be spayed on November 23rd and will be available to go to a new home once healed. I hope someone finds it in their heart to open their home to this sweet girl where she can be the queen.
BEDFORD, VA
cardinalnews.org

Jimmy Fortune to play in Clifton Forge; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former Statler Brother Jimmy Fortune to play at Historic Masonic Theatre. Jimmy Fortune performs at The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Emergency shelter options for people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Charlottesville, people who are experiencing homelessness have emergency shelter options. There are three organizations that are providing shelter this winter season: People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM), the Salvation Army, and the Haven. Each organization offers different shelter accommodations. PACEM provides seasonal shelter...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy