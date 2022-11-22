Read full article on original website
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
WSLS
‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton
VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
wfxrtv.com
Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission
Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission. Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers …. Highlighting Volunteers: Local Pediatrician volunteers at Rescue Mission. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan...
WHSV
Waynesboro area ministry opens cold weather shelter
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) has its shelter doors open wide. The cold weather shelter is starting back at square one, but the ministry is committed to have 35 beds for 20 solid weeks to help those in need. “Homelessness in our area, and throughout...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville announces options for unsheltered residents during winter months
Charlottesville residents who are experiencing homelessness have options for emergency overnight and day shelters as temperatures continue to drop this winter, according to an alert sent out by the city. People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry – Seasonal Shelter. People And Congregations Engaged in Ministry operates a seasonal shelter...
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
WSLS
Salem marching band, James River senior to perform in Thanksgiving parades across the country
SALEM, Va. – When you’re watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade, you might spot some local high school bands and performers. In the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade, James River High School senior, Macy Williams, will be playing the alto saxophone with the Great American Marching Band.
WSLS
Salvation Army Angel Tree program: More than 900 kids in the New River Valley hope to have their Christmas wishes come true
ROANOKE, Va. – Each year thousands of families are forced to choose between making ends meet or giving Christmas presents to their children. That’s why 10 News is excited to partner with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program this year – to make sure children and seniors in need have presents under the tree.
WJLA
The National D-Day Memorial is located in tiny Bedford, Virginia -- here's why
BEDFORD, Va. (7News) — The National D-Day Memorial is located in the tiny town of Bedford, Virginia. It's located around four hours southwest of D.C. and 40 minutes due east of Roanoke. “I don’t know if there’s really a better place for this memorial," memorial tour guide Imogene Morris...
WSLS
Holiday pet safety: Foods that aren’t safe for pets to eat, preparations ahead of the holidays
SALEM, Va. – The holidays are just around the corner, and you might already be thinking about the delectable foods you’ll be eating. However, when you go to hand off scraps to your furry friends, you might want to think twice. The Salem Animal Hospital shared some ways...
WHSV
Our Community Place serves expanded Thanksgiving meal to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our Community Place in Harrisonburg held its annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need on Thursday. OCP serves around 100 people each Thanksgiving and expanded the meal this year, in addition to the meal served at OCP volunteers delivered 40 meals to people in need around the community.
pmg-va.com
Bedford Humane Society
No bigger than a minute, that’s Ellie, a Chihuahua mix, at only 11 lbs. When this little girl decided to go on a walk about you wouldn’t have thought she would go far but she tangled with a sticker bush and got lost. Lucky for her she was found and landed on her feet with Bedford Humane Society. Now we need to find this wayward girl a home. There is a lot we don’t know about Ellie but what I do know is that she is a sweet girl who likes to be with people, always glad to see you. She will be spayed on November 23rd and will be available to go to a new home once healed. I hope someone finds it in their heart to open their home to this sweet girl where she can be the queen.
cardinalnews.org
Jimmy Fortune to play in Clifton Forge; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former Statler Brother Jimmy Fortune to play at Historic Masonic Theatre. Jimmy Fortune performs at The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles
BURNT CHIMNEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Homestead Creamery needs your help to keep its milk on store shelves. The creamery posted a “wanted” poster on social media recently, asking customers to return their quart-sized bottles. “We had to put out a little PSA to everybody to return their bottles...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
WSLS
Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
cbs19news
Emergency shelter options for people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Charlottesville, people who are experiencing homelessness have emergency shelter options. There are three organizations that are providing shelter this winter season: People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM), the Salvation Army, and the Haven. Each organization offers different shelter accommodations. PACEM provides seasonal shelter...
