gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE AUDITOR REPORTS MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS IN CARROLL COUNTY AMBULANCE DISTRICT
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of the Carroll County Ambulance District and discovered misappropriation of funds. The audit discovered that from June 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, money totaling at least $91,794 was misappropriated from the district. Payroll over-payment totaling $54,350 and questionable mileage reimbursements totaling $1,945 were paid to the former Director. Director Mario DeFelice also misappropriated $4,021 from a district employee benefit reimbursement account and used a district credit card for personal purchases totaling $108.
muddyrivernews.com
QMG gets green light for hospital project
QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
ktvo.com
Department of Health & Senior Services hosts free testing clinic in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The colder months bring in higher chances for illness such as COVID-19 and the flu. That's why the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services will be providing free testing at Truman State University in Kirksville. Using the NextGen Diagnostic Services, the department will be providing...
bocojo.com
Southern Boone Business: Angell’s Insurance Relocation
Angell’s Insurance is growing and changing their office space in Ashland! Angell & Company has two primary locations, which consist of a home office in Centralia and the Ashland office. A core value of Angell’s is community engagement throughout Boone and Audrain County. The Ashland office is managed by Agent/Owner Jason Reynolds who recently shared that the office would be relocated to 509 E. Broadway in Ashland, which is the previous law office facility next to Subway.
Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many people are gathered with family and friends this holiday weekend. For first responders it is just another day at the office. Cole County EMS and the Boone County Fire Protection District describe what the holiday season is like for those we call in an emergency. "With paid fire departments or paid The post Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Schuyler County home furnace catches fire, smoke fills inside the house
GREENTOP, Mo. — The Greentop Fire Dept. was called to 26832 Highway B in Schuyler County Friday morning for a report of a house filled with smoke. Firefighters didn't notice any visible smoke outside the structure, but once they entered the structure and started the fire investigation they noticed the structure was full of smoke.
kttn.com
Crash on Thanksgiving day at Kirksville city limits claims the life of a man from Forsythe, Georgia
A Forsyth, Georgia man died as the result of a one-car accident at the north city limits of Kirksville on Thursday morning, November 24th. The driver, 39-year-old Timothy Chambliss, was taken by the Adair County Coroner to the Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville. The car traveled south on Highway 63...
kchi.com
Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crashes
Multi-vehicle crashes in Linn and Carroll County on Wednesday left two drivers injured. At about 5:00 pm in Carroll County, a four-vehicle crash left one driver injured. State Troopers report 54-year-old Michelle L Thompson of Norborne was westbound on Highway 10 near Mile’s Curve, when she drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with three vehicles. Thompson then ran off the right side of the road and her vehicle overturned. The other three drivers were not injured. Thompson was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
ktvo.com
A Columbia woman taken to hospital after car overturns
LA PLATA, Mo. — A Columbia, Missouri woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle overturned in a crash in La Plata on Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, on Highway 63 at the south junction. La Plata Police Chief Jason Bunch told KTVO, that...
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
ktvo.com
Annabel L. Crow, 88 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Annabel L. Crow, 88 of Kirksville passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center. The daughter of Jim and Grace Long, she was born June 12, 1934 in Lebanon, Missouri. Annabel is survived by her step daughter, Sherri Green of Kirksville; two grandchildren, Jeffrey Crow and Tonja...
ktvo.com
Missouri residents talk about why they love Thanksgiving
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we're thankful for. Some would say family or maybe for something they achieved this year at work or at school. If you ask the people who attended the Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Kirksville, they are just thankful for a community that goes out of its way to celebrate together.
kttn.com
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
kttn.com
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people with outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A department official pulled over a vehicle with expired played near the Clark Lane and Interstate 70 connector in Columbia. Mercedes Pattillo, 21, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, deputies developed probable The post Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Missing Kirksville man found suffering from hypothermia at Thousand Hills
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville missing person case ended more positively than law enforcement feared it would. The coroner had been put on standby on Tuesday morning. Police were notified Monday afternoon about a missing Kirksville man, who was reportedly going through some personal problems. The 51-year-old was...
kttn.com
Crash on Highway 6 in Kirksville injures two, driver arrested
The Highway Patrol reports two Kirksville residents sustained minor injuries after a minivan failed to yield to a sports utility vehicle in Kirksville on Tuesday afternoon, November 22nd. The minivan driver was arrested. Twenty-seven-year-old Robert Pine was a passenger in the minivan. Fifty-eight-year-old Maria Barraza was a passenger in the...
