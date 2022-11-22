ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Stefanski Addresses Media Ahead of Buccaneers Game

“Excited for the challenge down there Sunday versus a good football team. We are excited about that opportunity. It might be a wet and windy one down there. We will see what it is like down on the lake on Sunday. Had a good day today being outside and moving around so the guys have a good understand of what we are doing. Appreciate how they worked this week and then we will have some meetings tomorrow, walkthrough tomorrow and get ready to go.”
This week's random thoughts: Sports, TV, music, movies, food, life.....

This week's random thoughts: Sports, TV, music, movies, food, life..... Don't ever take Joe Burrow for granted. Appreciate all aspects of his game, leadership and sense of awareness. Imagine your NFL team with Zach Wilson at QB. Food tip: Mama's on Main in Covington. The chicken parm is really good....

