wglt.org
Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend
The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
teslarati.com
Rivian faces allegations of unsafe work conditions in Normal, IL plant
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has found itself in hot water after at least a dozen employees at its Normal, Illinois plant accused the company of safety violations. The complaints, which were filed with federal regulators, were also filed in conjunction with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which has been trying to unionize the facility over the past year.
WAND TV
Business booms at local Christmas Tree Farm
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Black Friday is one of the busiest days of the year at Four E's Tree Farm. Operations manager, Ken Evans, says for some people it's an annual tradition. "Lots of people all day long which is a good thing for us. And it's just great weather right now. I helped a couple this morning. They've come out for 50 years and we have people that this is their first time coming out," said Ken.
Pavement patching closing lane on Champaign street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as crews patch several spots in the pavement. The closure will take place on Randolph Street between Healey Street and Springfield Avenue. Starting Monday, traffic on this block will flow through one lane until the patching is […]
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
wmay.com
Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High
Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
Red Cross provides assistance, shares safety tips after recent Central Illinois fires
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – American Red Cross volunteers provided assistance to 14 individuals at various Central Illinois home fires last week, and they are sharing tips to help keep your family safe over the holidays. A total of six area cities had fires, including Champaign, Danville, Gibson City, Glasford, Pekin and Washington. Red Cross volunteers […]
wmay.com
Traffic Changes Coming December 5th To Monroe Street Near Capitol Complex
Get ready for a big traffic change heading into downtown Springfield. Monroe Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Spring and Second Street, starting December 5th. The change is necessary to accommodate ongoing construction work at the state Capitol Complex, with that work scheduled to last until September of 2023.
Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company plans to kick off their Christmas market Friday afternoon. Over the next four weekends, the market will feature dozens of local vendors selling various items, including artwork, Christmas decorations, food and jewelry. Seasonal drinks like hot spiced wine, Glühwein and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the […]
WAND TV
Hope House of Central Illinois offer oasis for grieving families
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Parents who went through an unimaginable loss hope to provide comfort to other grieving families. Hope House of Central Illinois was created by two couples, who lost infant children a few months apart. "We had just been really excited about raising our kids together as friends...
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
nowdecatur.com
Temporary Visitor Restrictions in Effect for Visitors to Decatur Memorial Hospital
November 22, 2022 – Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The restrictions will apply at all five Memorial Health hospitals: Decatur Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital. The restrictions will not apply to outpatient Memorial Care locations, including urgent or primary care and laboratory or imaging appointments.
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Offers Simulator For Law Enforcement Training
Illinois State Police have expanded access to a new simulator that helps train police to make quick and accurate decisions on use-of-force. There are now four of the Multiple Interactive Learning Objective simulators… known as MILO… located around the state, including one in Springfield. The devices have hundreds...
Charleston business owner sentenced for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston business owner will spend six months in prison after he was convicted in federal court of tax fraud. Jay Edward Fisher, 53, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the crimes he was accused of. Evidence presented in court showed that Fisher, the sole owner of a Mattoon-based insurance agency, […]
WAND TV
Memorial Holiday Fest brings family activities to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Memorial Holiday Fest will unwrap its annual holiday gift to the community on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The festival, presented by the Springfield Memorial Foundation in partnership with Downtown Springfield, Inc., will feature community events and family activities on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield.
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
WAND TV
Coles County business owner sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. – A Charleston man was sentenced on November 21, 2022, to six months of imprisonment for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to the States Attorney, on June 7, 2021, Fisher pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failing to turn over those taxes, or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes, to the IRS.
WAND TV
Firefighters take on two-alarm apartment fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign firefighters were on the scene of a vacant apartment fire this afternoon. The 14 unit building, located at 1101 S Mattis, had smoke pouring from a second-floor apartment window. A release from CFD said that a passerby called the report in. No firefighters were...
WAND TV
Not just fast food; baby comes quickly at Atlanta McDonald's
ATLANTA (AP) — Yes, they’ve nicknamed the baby “Nugget,” after a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’s. Alandria Worthy gave birth to her daughter on Wednesday after her fiancé pulled over so she could use the bathroom on the way to the hospital. Three employees and fiancé Deandre Phillips helped Worthy deliver. The girl's name is Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips, but restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward says she immediately nicknamed the child “McDonald's Little Nugget.” The parents credit Woodward and the two other employees, all mothers, with coaching them through the birth. The franchise owner gave each of the three employees $250 gift cards. Woodward says she’ll spend all the money on the baby.
