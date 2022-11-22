DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Black Friday is one of the busiest days of the year at Four E's Tree Farm. Operations manager, Ken Evans, says for some people it's an annual tradition. "Lots of people all day long which is a good thing for us. And it's just great weather right now. I helped a couple this morning. They've come out for 50 years and we have people that this is their first time coming out," said Ken.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO