Monroe, LA

Louisiana Living: Monroe Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta

By Latrisha Parker
 3 days ago

Firehouse Subs to host 5th Annual Monroe Holiday Bike Drive

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, Firehouse Subs in Monroe will be collaborating with Creed & Creed Law Firm and Regymen Fitness to host their Fifth Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive. Donators can drop off bikes from 12 PM to 3 PM. All bikes received from the drive will be donated locally in northeast Louisiana. […]
MONROE, LA
Bayou Classic fans urged to buckle up when driving this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Roadways in Louisiana will be busy as Bayou Classic fans drive to New Orleans for the 49th annual matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University. State highway officials are urging those driving to the Crescent City to wear a seat belt in its “Seat Belts Look Good on You” […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Checkers Drive-In to open in Monroe on November 29th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La. The restaurant will be located at 4320 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. and it is set to open on November 29, 2022. Bal (Al) Dahal, a local franchisee, owns the newest location. The new Checkers […]
MONROE, LA
Christmas tree Prices impacted by Inflation

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas day exactly a month away many families are out shopping for their Christmas trees, but they can expect to pay a little more this year. Consumers can expect to see anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent increases across the board on artificial and live Christmas trees this year […]
CALHOUN, LA
Wellness check lands Louisiana man behind bars; allegedly threatened to assault police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 24, 2022, around 10:14 AM, the Monroe Police Department received a call that 27-year-old Hunter McKenzie Varino texted his girlfriend stating, “I’m going to meet God today.” According to police, the text message also included a picture of Varino’s […]
MONROE, LA
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city

A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
RUSTON, LA
Downtown Ruston offering carriage rides starting November 26

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting Saturday, November 26, 2022, Downtown Ruston will be offering carriage rides. The carriage ride will be open every Friday and Saturday until December 17th. The ride will be available starting at 7 PM and conclude at 10 PM. The cost for a carriage ride is $10 for adults and $5 […]
RUSTON, LA
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston reports the following arrests: Noe Castillo, 35 years of age, Farmerville, La., arrested on 9-1322 for Disturbing the Peace and Possession of Schedule II-Methamphetamine. Kasden Ezidore, 20 years of age, Ruston, La. arrested on 9-15-22 for Extortion and Nonconsensual Disclosure of a...
FARMERVILLE, LA
Louisiana man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
MONROE, LA
Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you

NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Name, Image and Likeness and How it Affects the Smaller School

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – From college quarterbacks signing million-dollar deals, to gymnast’s cashing in on social media, college athletics at the top has changed despite pushback. However, when Name Image and Likeness (NIL) was implemented in July of 2021, the smaller schools may not have been taken into consideration. “At the Group of 5 level we’re […]
RUSTON, LA
