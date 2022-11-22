The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has charged Block Earner with operating in the country without a license. According to the press release, Block Earner is a trademark of the company Web3 Ventures Pty Ltd. Although the company is registered with the AUSTRAC, the Australian agency responsible for preventing, detecting and responding to criminal abuse of the financial system, it lacked the necessary license to provide financial services.

