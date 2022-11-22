Read full article on original website
ihodl.com
MakerDAO to Remove Alameda-linked renBTC from DAI Reserves
MakerDAO, an issuer of a multi-collateralized stablecoin DAI, will remove the tokenized version of bitcoin issuer by Ren Protocol, renBTC, from its reserves of collateral assets. According to the vote page, 100% of...
ihodl.com
Block.one Founder Becomes Largest Shareholder of Silvergate Bank
Brendan Francis Blumer, the founder of blockchain firm Block.one, has become the largest shareholder of Californian cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Bank, bringing his ownership to 9.27%, according to a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
ihodl.com
CoinList Halts Withdrawals, Cites Custody Partner Issues
Cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform CoinList can't fully resume withdrawals for its clients for a week now, citing maintenance at custody partner. The company wrote in a tweet that the update on the custody partner's...
ihodl.com
Binance Removes Trading Pairs with Token of FTX-backed DEX
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has suspended support for serum (SRM) amid the fall of the FTX exchange. According to a blog announcement, Binance terminated support for serum in trading pairs SRM/USDT, SRM/BNB, and SRM/BTC.
ihodl.com
Singapore's Police Probes Hodlnaut for Potential 'Cheating and Fraud'
Singapore's police has initiated an investigation against cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut and its directors for potential cheating and fraud offenses, Bloomberg has learned. The police said in a statement that the probe is...
ihodl.com
Bybit to Launch $100 Million Fund to Support Institutional Clients
Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has just announced the creation of a $100 million fund aimed at supporting institutional clients "during a difficult time for the industry." The initiative is reportedly aimed at market makers and specialized account managers who use the platform.
ihodl.com
IMF Urges African Countries to Tighten Crypto Regulation
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently called on African governments to implement measures aimed at tightening regulation of the digital asset sector in order to provide better protection for consumers. The organization's economists have justified their request by alluding to the collapse of FTX and the subsequent fall in...
ihodl.com
Australian Regulator Accuses Block Earner of Operating Without a License
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has charged Block Earner with operating in the country without a license. According to the press release, Block Earner is a trademark of the company Web3 Ventures Pty Ltd. Although the company is registered with the AUSTRAC, the Australian agency responsible for preventing, detecting and responding to criminal abuse of the financial system, it lacked the necessary license to provide financial services.
ihodl.com
Binance Allocates $1B to its Web3 Recovery Fund
Crypto exchange Binance has just launched the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), which is aimed at "recovering the Web3 industry." As reported by the platform, it has contributed $1 billion on its behalf and has announced it intends to increase this amount to $2 billion. According to the press release shared...
ihodl.com
Shanghai to Give Away Digital Yuans
The authorities of Shanghai intend to distribute the national digital currency (e-CNY) among 7 million residents through a lottery of red envelopes worth 108 yuan (about $15) each, according to Cryptonews. According to local media, citizens could express their wish to participate in the lottery until November 21, whereas the...
ihodl.com
Institutional Investors Have Increased Investments in Digital Currencies this Year
According to a survey conducted by the Institutional Investor Custom Research Lab commissioned by Coinbase, despite the crypto market downturn this year, institutional investment in digital currencies continues to grow. The survey involved 140 representatives of US-based financial firms and funds. Of these, 62% of respondents who already own cryptocurrencies...
ihodl.com
Japan to Launch a New Digital Yen Pilot Project Next Spring
The Bank of Japan plans to carry out together with three megabanks a pilot project to test the national digital currency (CBDC), Nikkei has reported. According to the publication, the new digital yen test phase will begin in the spring of 2023. The experiments, which will last two years, will also see the participation of local financial institutions.
