Asberry, Bears slap down Saint Louis, 92-58
ESTERO, Fla. — For Ja’Mee Asberry, it certainly felt good to see the ball go through the hoop. Mired in an extended shooting slump entering the day, Asberry busted out to help push the No. 21 Baylor women to an easy 92-58 win over Saint Louis to open up the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday morning at Hertz Arena.
Longhorns ride Robinson to 38-27 win over Bears in finale
AUSTIN — Throughout its Big 12 championship run a year ago, Baylor turned nearly every close game into a victory celebration. The Bears found ways to win regardless of the circumstances. But that closing gene hasn’t been there this year. Instead the Bears have watched too many tight games...
No. 1 Abbott 32, Gordon 24
HICO — For the first time all season, the No. 1-ranked Abbott Panthers didn’t win by six-man football’s mercy rule. The important thing for Abbott was that it still won. Mason Hejl gave the Panthers a fantastic rushing effort for a second straight week, spearheading Abbott to a Class 1A Div. I state quarterfinal win over Gordon.
Speedy Columbus sails past Yoemen, 48-14
BASTROP — It took only one play for Cameron Yoe to find out it needed to play at a different speed Friday night. Columbus’ Ty’Vone Whitehead returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. It was called back, but it gave a glimpse of the damage the Cardinals’ playmakers could do, and their speed on both sides of the ball was too much for the Yoemen to handle in a 48-14 decision in the Class 3A Division I regional round at Bastrop ISD’s drizzly Memorial Stadium.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 14 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 25, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
No. 7 Tolar 63, Hamilton 7
CROWLEY — This rematch of district opponents went to the Rattlers yet again. Tolar had few issues in running past Hamilton in the Class 2A Div. I regional semifinals. That made the Rattlers 2-0 against their district foes, as they also defeated Hamilton, 56-7, back on Sept. 30. The...
Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 14
No. 1 China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2) Time, site: 5 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium. Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter; Lake Worth ISD on YouTube. Breakdown: The deeper a team travels into the playoffs, the more experience it gains. That’s been a major pillar for...
Malakoff throws up roadblock to West's playoff progress, 35-14
CORSICANA — The West Trojans have created momentum on the football field in a lot of different ways this season. But in a top 10 matchup with fellow Class 3A powerhouse Malakoff, the second-ranked Tigers never let No. 10 West get rolling. Malakoff running back Jason Tennyson rushed for...
Jonesboro postponed to Saturday
Jonesboro’s state quarterfinal game with Mertzon Irion County has been postponed by a day. The Eagles (11-1) and Hornets (11-0) will now play at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will still be played at Longhorn Stadium Early. The winner will advance to face No. 1 Abbott (13-0) in next...
No. 1 China Spring v. Lake Worth | LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
No. 1 China Spring v. Lake Worth | LIVE TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. China Spring breezes through Lake Worth, into region final, 41-7 Top-ranked China Spring rolled up 421 yards of offense and walked into the regional final Friday night after a 41-7 win over Lake Worth at Waxahachie's Lumpkins Stadium. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Crawford dumps Riesel again, advances to regional final
The No. 3-ranked Crawford Pirates advanced to the state quarterfinals of the Class 2A Div. I playoffs with a 41-3 victory over district rival Riesel Friday night at Midway’s Panther Stadium. The win was the Pirates’ second of the season over the Indians, as they defeated them, 43-0, in...
China Spring breezes through Lake Worth, into region final, 41-7
WAXAHACHIE — One step closer. China Spring walked into the regional final after a 41-7 win over Lake Worth at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium on Friday night. The Cougars (12-1) will face No. 4 Anna (13-0) in the Region II-4A Div. I final next week. Top-ranked China Spring iced...
Baylor Law Veterans Clinic honors advocates of the year
Baylor Law Veterans Clinic recognized Curtis Brown and Dominic Braus (JD ’09) as the 2022 Advocates of the Year at the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association luncheon Nov. 4. The annual award honors a lawyer or lawyers who go above and beyond in providing pro bono legal service to veterans and their spouses via the Baylor Law Veterans Clinic throughout the year.
Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins
This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
Oak & Ivy seeks to grow community
When owners Josh and Jennifer Sims penned their mission statement for Oak & Ivy Wine Bar and Bistro, their “why” for opening the restaurant was clear: To build community. They envisioned a place friends can gather for a good time, disconnect from the daily grind, strengthen old relationships, and form new ones. Even the name of the restaurant — Oak & Ivy — exemplifies the couple’s commitment to cultivating relationships.
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Christmas Memories: Local leaders share their special holiday experiences
Central Texans will celebrate Christmas this month, and it seemed appropriate to ask a few local leaders about their own special holiday memories. Christmas in Waco has always been special to me. I have spent most of my adult life in Waco, which comes with a lot of “firsts” and...
MCC's SBDC director gains State Star Award
McLennan Community College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Director Steve Surguy has been selected as the North Texas SBDC Network’s 2022 State Star Award recipient. The SBDC State Star Award is the highest recognition for individual achievement, acknowledging and celebrating exemplary performance that has a significant and positive...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Composting at the World Hunger Relief Inc. farm near Waco
The World Hunger Relief farm collects food scraps and other compostable materials from a few partner locations around town twice a week, averaging an easy 800 lbs of waste for each pickup. That helps divert the more than 70 tons of unused food that makes its way into Waco's landfill each year, according to an EPA estimate.
