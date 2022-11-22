BASTROP — It took only one play for Cameron Yoe to find out it needed to play at a different speed Friday night. Columbus’ Ty’Vone Whitehead returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. It was called back, but it gave a glimpse of the damage the Cardinals’ playmakers could do, and their speed on both sides of the ball was too much for the Yoemen to handle in a 48-14 decision in the Class 3A Division I regional round at Bastrop ISD’s drizzly Memorial Stadium.

BASTROP, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO