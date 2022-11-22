Read full article on original website
Chronicle
X-MEN: Duke men's basketball takes down Xavier, punches ticket to Phil Knight Legacy championship game
PORTLAND, Ore.—One of history’s great questions concerns who fired the infamous “shot heard ‘round the world” to kickstart the Revolutionary War. In the semifinal of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at the Moda Center Friday afternoon, the question was not who shot first, but who shot next. No. 8 Duke shook Thursday’s wasteful shooting performance en route to a 71-64 victory against Xavier, spearheaded once again by its talented freshman class and an impressive 21-point showing from junior captain Jeremy Roach.
Chronicle
And one: Jeremy Roach turns in all-star performance as Duke men's basketball tops Xavier
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils stayed alive in the Phil Knight Legacy after taking down Xavier, and the Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One player: Jeremy Roach. After a middling start...
Chronicle
OREGON ESCAPE: Duke men's basketball holds on to down Oregon State, advance at Phil Knight Legacy on Thanksgiving
The last time the Blue Devils played on the West Coast, they ended up cutting down the nets in San Francisco. And while it was often in doubt on Thanksgiving Day, Duke continued its winning ways out west Thursday to keep its pursuit of another trophy alive and well. No....
Chronicle
And one: Kyle Filipowski has career-high scoring day as Duke men's basketball survives Oregon State
After each Duke men's basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils outlasted Oregon State in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, 54-51, and the Blue Zone breaks down the performance:. One player: Kyle Filipowski. Once again,...
Chronicle
Going gets tough, but Duke men's basketball uses still-developing team identity to get past Oregon State
It was expected that Duke would need some time to find its identity. With a new head coach at the helm, two star freshmen working to return after preseason injuries and a host of new faces, it takes more than just a few practices to mesh and find what works.
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke football close out regular season with a win against Wake Forest?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. Duke has one last regular-season game Saturday when Wake Forest comes to Wallace Wade Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Xavier at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—No. 8 Duke took an early lead in its Phil Knight Legacy semifinal in Portland, Ore., with Xavier keeping things close before the break. After one half at the Moda Center, the Blue Devils lead the Musketeers 40-34. The duality of Filipowski. On Duke’s first possession, freshman big...
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer steers clear of common excuse
Sometimes, a win feels more like a loss. That was the case on Thanksgiving as the Duke basketball squad escaped the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., with a 54-51 victory over the giant underdog Oregon State Beavers (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12), a program that went 3-28 last season.
kcfmradio.com
Phil Knight Invitational/Phil Knight Legacy Tournament Results
The Oregon State Beavers put up a tough battle against the Duke Blue Devils. The beavers exchanged the lead with Duke 11 times during the game but in the end came up a little short. Duke won out 54-51. Jordan Pope led the Beavers with 14 points. They face the Florida today at 3 pm with a 2:30 start time on KCFM.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Wake Forest
After notching one of its most successful records in years, Duke will close out the regular season with a game against in-state foe Wake Forest. Before the Blue Devils host the contest at Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday afternoon, the Blue Zone provides you with our can't-miss prop bets:. Duke (+3.5)...
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke men's basketball opens play at Phil Knight Legacy against Oregon State
On Friday, the Phil Knight Legacy tournament will begin, this time honoring the Nike co-founder’s 85th birthday. Before their turkey dinners Thursday, the Blue Devils will travel to Portland, Ore., to tip off a three-round tournament featuring seven other Division I teams from across the nation. Duke’s first round will be a matchup against Pac-12 team Oregon State at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Chronicle
Duke volleyball closes out regular season with 4-set loss at North Carolina
Duke lost the fifth set 15-13 in its Sunday match against Miami—certainly a textbook heartbreaker. But it found another hard-to-stomach end to its regular season Wednesday afternoon, this time against an even greater foe. The Blue Devils fell in four sets against North Carolina (17-25, 25-19, 19-25, 17-25) in...
Chronicle
Third and goal: Stopping Wake Forest's mesh offense of key importance to Duke football's defensive efforts
Duke faces a formidable foe in its final regular-season game of the year against Wake Forest at home Saturday afternoon. The Blue Zone is here with three keys to a Blue Devil victory:. Defensive discipline. Wake Forest is known for its ‘slow-mesh’ offense, which is essentially an extremely delayed RPO...
State championship football games: West Linn reigns in 6A, Westview captures Columbia Cup
The 6A state championships are coming to Hillsboro Stadium Friday, and you can catch all the action on Portland's CW.
Chronicle
Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 3: 'Turkey Talk'
For the second straight Thanksgiving, Duke is out west. The Blue Devils enter the Phil Knight Legacy event at 4-1 and No. 8 in the AP Poll, but will face multiple major tests in Portland, Ore. Thursday, Duke squares off against Oregon State (which went 3-28 a season ago), but will then face either Florida or Xavier Friday and possibly No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 24 Purdue or West Virginia—if it gets to Sunday's final.
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Oregon Officials Issue New Alert
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority put out an alert late on Wednesday, Nov. 23, urging people to take extra...
traveloregon.com
Fried Chicken Takes Flight in Portland
Food trends may come and go, but fried chicken is forever. There’s just something universally appealing about biting into a crackly, well-seasoned, perfectly golden drumstick. Portland is known for its fried chicken and jojos, but fried chicken appears in many creative ways throughout the region, drawing from various cultures...
marinelink.com
Vigor Wins Repair Contract for Hospital Ship USNS Mercy
Portland, Ore.-based Vigor Marine has been awarded a contract for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability for a mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). The $20,187,816 firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this...
ijpr.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
