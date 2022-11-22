For the second straight Thanksgiving, Duke is out west. The Blue Devils enter the Phil Knight Legacy event at 4-1 and No. 8 in the AP Poll, but will face multiple major tests in Portland, Ore. Thursday, Duke squares off against Oregon State (which went 3-28 a season ago), but will then face either Florida or Xavier Friday and possibly No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 24 Purdue or West Virginia—if it gets to Sunday's final.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO