ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

X-MEN: Duke men's basketball takes down Xavier, punches ticket to Phil Knight Legacy championship game

PORTLAND, Ore.—One of history’s great questions concerns who fired the infamous “shot heard ‘round the world” to kickstart the Revolutionary War. In the semifinal of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at the Moda Center Friday afternoon, the question was not who shot first, but who shot next. No. 8 Duke shook Thursday’s wasteful shooting performance en route to a 71-64 victory against Xavier, spearheaded once again by its talented freshman class and an impressive 21-point showing from junior captain Jeremy Roach.
DURHAM, NC
kcfmradio.com

Phil Knight Invitational/Phil Knight Legacy Tournament Results

The Oregon State Beavers put up a tough battle against the Duke Blue Devils. The beavers exchanged the lead with Duke 11 times during the game but in the end came up a little short. Duke won out 54-51. Jordan Pope led the Beavers with 14 points. They face the Florida today at 3 pm with a 2:30 start time on KCFM.
CORVALLIS, OR
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke football vs. Wake Forest

After notching one of its most successful records in years, Duke will close out the regular season with a game against in-state foe Wake Forest. Before the Blue Devils host the contest at Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday afternoon, the Blue Zone provides you with our can't-miss prop bets:. Duke (+3.5)...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

5 things to know before Duke men's basketball opens play at Phil Knight Legacy against Oregon State

On Friday, the Phil Knight Legacy tournament will begin, this time honoring the Nike co-founder’s 85th birthday. Before their turkey dinners Thursday, the Blue Devils will travel to Portland, Ore., to tip off a three-round tournament featuring seven other Division I teams from across the nation. Duke’s first round will be a matchup against Pac-12 team Oregon State at 3 p.m. Thursday.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke volleyball closes out regular season with 4-set loss at North Carolina

Duke lost the fifth set 15-13 in its Sunday match against Miami—certainly a textbook heartbreaker. But it found another hard-to-stomach end to its regular season Wednesday afternoon, this time against an even greater foe. The Blue Devils fell in four sets against North Carolina (17-25, 25-19, 19-25, 17-25) in...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 3: 'Turkey Talk'

For the second straight Thanksgiving, Duke is out west. The Blue Devils enter the Phil Knight Legacy event at 4-1 and No. 8 in the AP Poll, but will face multiple major tests in Portland, Ore. Thursday, Duke squares off against Oregon State (which went 3-28 a season ago), but will then face either Florida or Xavier Friday and possibly No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 24 Purdue or West Virginia—if it gets to Sunday's final.
DURHAM, NC
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR
traveloregon.com

Fried Chicken Takes Flight in Portland

Food trends may come and go, but fried chicken is forever. There’s just something universally appealing about biting into a crackly, well-seasoned, perfectly golden drumstick. Portland is known for its fried chicken and jojos, but fried chicken appears in many creative ways throughout the region, drawing from various cultures...
PORTLAND, OR
marinelink.com

Vigor Wins Repair Contract for Hospital Ship USNS Mercy

Portland, Ore.-based Vigor Marine has been awarded a contract for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability for a mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). The $20,187,816 firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy