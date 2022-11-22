Read full article on original website
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN 'Analyst' Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
ESPN's latest "hot take''? The opining that Odell Beckham Jr. is the "last thing" that the Dallas Cowboys need.
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
‘Frustrated’ Zach Wilson Not Pleased After Jets Bench Quarterback
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday the team will be starting quarterback Mike White in place of Zach Wilson in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, and to no surprise, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick wasn’t particularly thrilled with the development. Saleh admitted Wilson...
Rams Are Signing Veteran Quarterback To Practice Squad Amid Matthew Stafford Uncertainty
The Los Angeles Rams have lost four straight games and currently sit in last place in the NFC West. Injuries to key offensive weapons have certainly played a role in the Rams' recent slide. Cooper Kupp landed on injured reserve in Week 11 while Matthew Stafford, who missed Los Angeles' ...
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released
It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
NFL insider reveals more details about Odell Beckham Jr’s visits with Cowboys, Giants
FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer revealed when both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants planned to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving slate featured a battle between two NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys and the New YorK Giants. Not only was it a battle for second-place in the division, but also to impress free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Reports indicated that both teams were set to meet with Beckham after their Thanksgiving game. Now, we have a better idea of when these meetings will take place.
Zach Wilson reacts to being benched
The New York Jets made a big decision about Zach Wilson Wednesday, deciding to bench their second-year starter. After his horrific play against the New England Patriots, Wilson refused to take any accountability for the loss, which did not sit well with his teammates. So, because of his play and his lack of concern for his teammates, Wilson won’t see action this coming weekend against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
NFL Insider Gives Odell Beckham Jr. Update
The timetable for Odell Beckham Jr. and his NFL return is quickly approaching. While he’s still recovering from his ACL injury, he’s checking out teams he wants to play for this season. However, one NFL insider is giving another update on where Beckham may go this season. So...
Jaguars claim former Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams according to reports. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for 283 yards on 70 carries through 10 games. Henderson was a third-round...
NFL Scout Thinks Odell Beckham Jr. Should Sign With Vikings
Speculation has picked up in recent days about which team Odell Beckham Jr. will pick as his next one. He has recently received full clearance to return to football activities and will reportedly select a team after the Thanksgiving holiday. Could the Minnesota Vikings still be in the running?. A...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? Giants Think Thanksgiving Win at Cowboys is Key
“To be honest with you, I don’t think it would hurt'' - Cowboys vs. Giants on winning Thanksgiving ... and on winning OBJ.
Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much-needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday. Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
John Madden To Be Honored on Thanksgiving With Special Logo, Helmets, and More
Thanksgiving is finally here, and with it, comes a full three-game slate of NFL football. However, this year, things will be a bit different as the NFL has decided to honor the life and career of the legendary John Madden. Madden passed away on December 28, 2021, and although he...
Odell Beckham Jr. reacts, sends prayers after Von Miller suffers knee injury
Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ game at the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller was ruled out for the rest of the contest. Current free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was quick to react to seeing the injury. Beckham wants the...
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Treylon Burks, Taylor Heinicke and Samaje Perine lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
First-round rookie reveals massive injury update
In an attempt to get some much-needed pass protection for starting quarterback Daniel Jones, the New York Giants selected former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Neal emerged as a first-year starter for the Giants, but he’s missed the past three games with Read more... The post First-round rookie reveals massive injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerry Jones fields questions about 1957 photo published in report
Jerry Jones answered questions about a story published by The Washington Post after Thursday's win over the Giants.
NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch
Darius Slayton just made one of the best catches of the year. The New York Giants receiver set the team up to plunge into the end zone with an unbelievable grab. Slayton caught a deep pass by quarterback Daniel Jones in insane, spectacular fashion. The Giants receiver went up and challenged Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
