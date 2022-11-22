ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

NFL insider reveals more details about Odell Beckham Jr’s visits with Cowboys, Giants

FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer revealed when both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants planned to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving slate featured a battle between two NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys and the New YorK Giants. Not only was it a battle for second-place in the division, but also to impress free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Reports indicated that both teams were set to meet with Beckham after their Thanksgiving game. Now, we have a better idea of when these meetings will take place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Zach Wilson reacts to being benched

The New York Jets made a big decision about Zach Wilson Wednesday, deciding to bench their second-year starter. After his horrific play against the New England Patriots, Wilson refused to take any accountability for the loss, which did not sit well with his teammates. So, because of his play and his lack of concern for his teammates, Wilson won’t see action this coming weekend against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Gives Odell Beckham Jr. Update

The timetable for Odell Beckham Jr. and his NFL return is quickly approaching. While he’s still recovering from his ACL injury, he’s checking out teams he wants to play for this season. However, one NFL insider is giving another update on where Beckham may go this season. So...
DALLAS, TX
WJCL

Jaguars claim former Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams according to reports. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for 283 yards on 70 carries through 10 games. Henderson was a third-round...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much-needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday. Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
profootballnetwork.com

John Madden To Be Honored on Thanksgiving With Special Logo, Helmets, and More

Thanksgiving is finally here, and with it, comes a full three-game slate of NFL football. However, this year, things will be a bit different as the NFL has decided to honor the life and career of the legendary John Madden. Madden passed away on December 28, 2021, and although he...
brownsnation.com

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

First-round rookie reveals massive injury update

In an attempt to get some much-needed pass protection for starting quarterback Daniel Jones, the New York Giants selected former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Neal emerged as a first-year starter for the Giants, but he’s missed the past three games with Read more... The post First-round rookie reveals massive injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch

Darius Slayton just made one of the best catches of the year. The New York Giants receiver set the team up to plunge into the end zone with an unbelievable grab. Slayton caught a deep pass by quarterback Daniel Jones in insane, spectacular fashion. The Giants receiver went up and challenged Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Darius Slayton catch appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

