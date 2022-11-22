Read full article on original website
Star recruits headed to USC game for Trojans showdown with Notre Dame
Lincoln Riley is tracking for Top 10 recruiting classes in 2023, 2024 and beyond as the first-year staff looks to keep this thing rolling for years to come.
247Sports
USCFootball.com staff picks against the spread for USC vs. Notre Dame
Each week the entire USCFootball.com staff will reveal their picks against the spread for the upcoming USC football game. This week the Trojans back at home in the Coliseum taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a kickoff time set for at 4:30 p.m. PT with the game on ABC. The spread for the game is USC favored by 5.5 points (since we made our picks earlier in the week the spread has moved down to USC -4).
USC vs. Notre Dame pick, prediction, game time, stream: Week 13 college football schedule
USC vs. Notre Dame picks, prediction, game time, stream, Week 13 college football scheduleHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 26 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Odds, point spread, linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change ...
Upset alert for Week 13: Ohio State, USC on notice in Rivalry Week
There's one day left of the regular season before the annual Championship Saturday and the College Football Playoff Selection Sunday, and with plenty of hugely important games with narrow point spreads that could set the table for some upsets across the country. Up next is Rivalry Week, with two ...
247Sports
Lincoln Riley excited about direction of USC football program
USC sits at No. 6 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. And with this week's game against Notre Dame, a win would leave the Trojans in a strong spot heading into championship weekend. But Notre Dame won't be easy prey for the Trojans, with the Fighting Irish coming in at 8-3 despite an 0-2 start to the season. USC coach Lincoln Riley said this week he believes USC is hitting its stride heading into its big game with Notre Dame.
UPenn Transfer DE Jake Heimlicher Earns Offer From UCLA Football
The Bruins are keeping tabs on the transfer portal as the season winds down, making a recent connection with another Ivy League lineman.
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Friday, Nov. 25
It’s the biggest night of the high school football season with five Orange County teams going for CIF championships. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game stories on...
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
Big Ten reportedly has big backup plan if UCLA is blocked from joining
If the University of California regents decide to play hardball with the Big Ten, the conference apparently has a big backup plan in mind that would result in some major backfire. The University of California regents are meeting in December to determine whether the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA)...
USC football recruits on display in Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco title game
Lincoln Riley and his USC football staff will be keeping a close eye on the Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco high school football showdown on Friday night. The two CIF Southern Section powerhouses will be playing for the Division 1 Section championship - and the winner will likely go on to finish ...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes vs. USC Trojans
As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. Cubsfansince1957 with the SHUTOUT CALL!. Most Inaccurate. THANK GOD this was wrong NDALLDAY. Most Interesting. Topical TheChristmasDash. Kenny...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Firestorm Over Fired Coach at BHHS
Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Beverly Hills High School (BHHS) fired wrestling coach Ryan Faintich last week because of an incident on Nov. 2 between Faintich and a BHHS student. Video surveillance footage of that incident appears to show Faintich pushing the student several times on the school campus. Asked for a comment about the termination of Faintich, Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy, released this statement on Nov. 22:
Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks
Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
actiontourguide.com
Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?
If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
Traci Park Replacing Mike Bonin on LA Council Signifies Change in Westside
Councilwoman-elect Traci Park -- who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks -- told City News Service that she plans on day one to "insist" that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
Laist.com
Teachers Union Allies Are Back In Control Of The LAUSD Board. Here’s What That Might Mean
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LA Auto Show: 4 Standout Cars, Leonardo DiCaprio to Auction Fiats to Support Climate Rescue
Pre-pandemic, the LA Auto Show was a hotbed of celebrity-headlining product unveils, flashy new cars and a lot of private events for the wheel-heeled and vehicular inclined. The last big show, in November 2019, had the likes of John Mayer playing a private party for Land Rover and Idris Elba hosting the launch of a new Ford EV among a smattering of off-site events for luxury and supercar manufacturers. This is year, the show is much more subdued, with most of the luxury OEMs — Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, to name a few — declining show space, leaving more room for...
Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
