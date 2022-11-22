ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

WRAL 5 On Your Side: Consumer Reports top gifts for drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. — They might not be the flashiest gifts, but chances are they will be used and appreciated. We’re talking about car-related gifts for drivers. Who better to recommend some winners that go the extra mile than the car experts at Consumer Reports?. Here’s what they want...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham Rescue Mission hosts 48th annual community dinner

Durham Rescue Mission served its annual Community Dinner on Thursday - and it meant prepping 150 turkeys for 2,389 Thanksgiving meals served.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines

A Dec. 3 drag show planned in Southern Pines is facing backlash. It comes after last week's deadly mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL

Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection

Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

