Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Nov. 25-29: Chicken leg quarters, carrots, bacon, shredded cheese, Turkey Hill Ice Cream, Red Baron Pizza
Food Lion has new sales running Nov. 25-29 including chicken leg quarters, carrots, mandarins, apples, 93% lean ground beef, bacon, glazed doughnuts, shredded cheese, whipped topping, Turkey Hill Ice Cream, Red Baron Pizza and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are...
WRAL
WRAL 5 On Your Side: Consumer Reports top gifts for drivers
RALEIGH, N.C. — They might not be the flashiest gifts, but chances are they will be used and appreciated. We’re talking about car-related gifts for drivers. Who better to recommend some winners that go the extra mile than the car experts at Consumer Reports?. Here’s what they want...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's in Raleigh
Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar in Raleigh get their grades.
WRAL
321 Coffee to open new store in Durham, expanding jobs for individuals with disabilities
DURHAM, N.C. — A local coffee shop and roaster that employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is expanding its inclusive workforce from its Raleigh base to its first location in the heart of downtown Durham. The new shop for 321 Coffee will be located at 300 Morris...
WRAL
Free Thanksgiving meals offered to those in need in Raleigh
Local groups across the Triangle work each Thanksgiving to help feed those who might otherwise not have a meal.
WRAL
Food Lion Deals Nov. 16-24: Turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, shredded cheese, pies, pizza, rolls
Food Lion has new sales running Nov. 16-24 including turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, shredded cheese, dinner rolls, glazed doughnuts, whipped topping, frozen vegetables, Turkey Hill Ice Cream, Mrs. Smith's Pies, Red Baron Pizza and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are...
WRAL
Durham Rescue Mission hosts 48th annual community dinner
Durham Rescue Mission served its annual Community Dinner on Thursday - and it meant prepping 150 turkeys for 2,389 Thanksgiving meals served.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
WRAL
'I never thought this day would come': Sisters thrilled for reunion decades in the making
Two sisters shared a heartfelt reunion at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in a Thanksgiving moment they'll remember for the rest of their lives.
WRAL
Rocky Mount police: Rise in car thefts at start of holiday season
Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season.
WRAL
RHA, developers plan new affordable housing in southeast Raleigh
The high cost of living in southeast Raleigh has already forced many residents of the area to move out.
WRAL
Clayton family searching for new home after subleasing confusion
A rental nightmare for a family in Clayton is putting them out of a home right before the holidays.
WRAL
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
A Dec. 3 drag show planned in Southern Pines is facing backlash. It comes after last week's deadly mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado.
WRAL
Girl dies from hit-and-run crash in Raleigh; police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 12-year-old girl hit by a vehicle in a Raleigh hit-and-run has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road. Raleigh police said the girl was trying to cross the road near the 6500 block of Hillsborough...
WRAL
Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection
Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection.
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
WRAL
Johnston County gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening inside a gas station in Johnston County. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. The person killed was an employee of the gas station,...
WRAL
Stabbing at Johnston County gas station leads to one death, one in custody
One person died in a stabbing at a gas station in Johnston County off NC-42 on Friday evening.
WRAL
Overnight crash leaves 1 dead in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight.
WRAL
4 injured in crash at Johnston County intersection with a deadly history
Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road.
