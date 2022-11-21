Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
cuse.com
Volleyball Edged in Season Finale
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse University women's volleyball team dropped its final match of the 2022 season, falling 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 28-26, 25-15) against NC State at Women's Building on Saturday afternoon. Following the match, the Orange honored four seniors, Lauren Woodford, Polina Shemanova, Bre Walp, and Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk....
cuse.com
Regular Season Finale Awaits at BC
Game Links: Watch (if out of ACC RSN markets) | Listen | Live Stats. Boston College Links: News | Roster | Schedule | Notes. • Syracuse closes out the regular season at ACC Atlantic Division foe Boston College. The game is the Orange's third road contest in their last four.
cuse.com
Last Second Bryant Bucket Bests Syracuse
Bryant's Sherif Gross-Bullock took an inbounds pass the length of the court and saw his last-second shot in the lane bounce off the rim and in to give the visitors a 73-72 triumph against Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 while the Orange fell to 3-3. Syracuse centerJesse Edwards had 12 points and a career-best 21 rebounds before fouling out and freshman guard Justin Taylor had a season-best 25 points off the bench.
cuse.com
Syracuse, Cornell Meet Again in NCAA Championship Third Round
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 3 seed Syracuse men's soccer hosts instate rival No. 14 seed Cornell in the third round of the NCAA Championship on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $10 for the general public, $5 for senior citizens and youth ages 18 & under, and free for the first 200 Syracuse students with a valid SU ID. Fans can also catch the rematch between Syracuse and Cornell on ESPN+.
cuse.com
Syracuse Set To Clash With Bryant Saturday
Game Details: Saturday, Nov. 26, Syracuse, N.Y., 4:00 p.m. Syracuse (3-2) will take on Bryant (4-1) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov 26 at 4:00 p.m. Syracuse enters the pairing following back-to-back overtime tilts in the Vividseats Empire Classic in Brooklyn. The Orange defeated Richmond on Monday night, 74-71, and lost to St. John's on Tuesday evening, 76-69.
cuse.com
Thompson Nets First Career Hat Trick; 'Cuse and Post Play Again Saturday
Game Details: November 26th (2 pm) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Junior Sarah Thompson scored her first collegiate hat trick and had four points in Syracuse's 10-0 win against Post University on Friday at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The Ottawa, Ontario native scored one goal in each period and tallied her assist in the third period.
Comments / 0