Bryant's Sherif Gross-Bullock took an inbounds pass the length of the court and saw his last-second shot in the lane bounce off the rim and in to give the visitors a 73-72 triumph against Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 while the Orange fell to 3-3. Syracuse centerJesse Edwards had 12 points and a career-best 21 rebounds before fouling out and freshman guard Justin Taylor had a season-best 25 points off the bench.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO