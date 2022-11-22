Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Click10.com
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
WSVN-TV
Video shows violent Brownsville crash involving Charger believed to be in drag race
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured a sports car that barreled into a parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three people to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. The footage shows the blue Dodge Charger as it careened toward the parking lot of a convenience store along Northwest 27th...
NBC Miami
‘Come Back to Us': Family Desperately Searching for Missing Miami-Dade Man
A family is in desperate need to find their loved one, a 58-year-old man who went missing in Miami-Dade. Jorge Bermudez has been missing since Wednesday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. “Come back to us. We need you," said his son, Jorge Bermudez Jr. "I don’t know where he...
margatetalk.com
Man Opens Fire on Margate Police, Faces Charges of Attempted Murder
A fleeing gunman fired bullets at two Margate Police officers, one of who returned fire during a foot chase, court records show. Christopher Johnson, 34, of 5465 SW 11th St. in Margate, allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers as they pursued him through an apartment complex just outside Margate’s city limits in North Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Injury crash creates major backup on I-95 in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in the Express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County snarled traffic at around noon Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol incident data, the crash, which happened in the northbound Express lanes near Northwest 95th Street, involved injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.
NBC Miami
Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Springs Canal on Thanksgiving
Investigators were at the scene of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs on Thanksgiving morning, claiming the life of the driver inside. Miami-Dade Police Department officials said the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, where police found the car submerged in the water.
Wife of wheelchair-bound victim of hit-and-run driver seeks answers
MIAMI - The wife of a 60-year-old, wheelchair-bound man who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver is releasing new photographs of her husband in the hospital as she says, "I worry he may not make it."As this happens, Miami-Dade Police investigators are still looking for the 18-wheeler that struck Oswaldo Rojas just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday and left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd St.Marta Rojas, who has been married to Oswaldo for 15 years, has been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash happened.She fought back tears as she...
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
Click10.com
FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash
DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
Click10.com
WATCH: A recent series of unsolved attempted abductions leaves families on edge
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Freddie Trillo, a retired Miami-Dade police defensive tactics instructor and owner of Trillo Jujitsu Academy, is demonstrating two self-defense tactics you can use when somebody is attacking you from behind. Trillo, who also served as a SWAT operator and professor brought Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Shooting That Left 2 Hospitalized in Hollywood
Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood late Tuesday that left two people hospitalized. The shooting happened shortly before midnight near the 6600 block of McKinley Street. Hollywood Police officials said responding officers found one gunshot victim, who was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital. Around the same time, a second...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Krome Avenue Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade: FHP
One woman was killed Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in was struck on Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest 177th Avenue. According to FHP, a gray Honda sedan was traveling north...
NBC Miami
‘I Just Need Justice': Child Taken Off Life Support After Fort Lauderdale Crash
An 8-year-old boy who was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Lauderdale last week was taken off life support, and now his family is calling for whoever caused it to be held responsible. Rushawn Daley was standing on a sidewalk Nov. 16 when he was struck by a car. The...
Click10.com
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
Shooting led to Pembroke Pines funeral home crash
FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines. According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting. It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol.
cbs12.com
Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
Body found floating in lake at apartments near Boynton Beach
A body is found floating in a lake on Thanksgiving in a subdivision near Boynton Beach. The cause and manner of death is under investigation.
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach.
Click10.com
Video shows crash killing 8-year-old boy walking home from school in Broward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Shantoy Speid said her eight-year-old son, Rushawn Daley, was walking home from school in Broward County, but he never made it. Video shows when a driver struck him shortly before 3 p.m., on Nov. 16., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
NBC Miami
Suspect in Killings of 4 at Oklahoma Pot Farm Arrested in Miami Beach: Police
The suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in Miami Beach, authorities said. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a post on Facebook.
