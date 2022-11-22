ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

Click10.com

Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Man Opens Fire on Margate Police, Faces Charges of Attempted Murder

A fleeing gunman fired bullets at two Margate Police officers, one of who returned fire during a foot chase, court records show. Christopher Johnson, 34, of 5465 SW 11th St. in Margate, allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers as they pursued him through an apartment complex just outside Margate’s city limits in North Lauderdale.
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Injury crash creates major backup on I-95 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in the Express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County snarled traffic at around noon Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol incident data, the crash, which happened in the northbound Express lanes near Northwest 95th Street, involved injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Wife of wheelchair-bound victim of hit-and-run driver seeks answers

MIAMI  - The wife of a 60-year-old, wheelchair-bound man who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver is releasing new photographs of her husband in the hospital as she says, "I worry he may not make it."As this happens, Miami-Dade Police investigators are still looking for the 18-wheeler that struck Oswaldo Rojas just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday and left the scene at N.W. 7th Ave. and 103rd St.Marta Rojas, who has been married to Oswaldo for 15 years, has been at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital ever since the crash happened.She fought back tears as she...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash

DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: A recent series of unsolved attempted abductions leaves families on edge

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Freddie Trillo, a retired Miami-Dade police defensive tactics instructor and owner of Trillo Jujitsu Academy, is demonstrating two self-defense tactics you can use when somebody is attacking you from behind. Trillo, who also served as a SWAT operator and professor brought Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Shooting That Left 2 Hospitalized in Hollywood

Police are investigating a shooting in Hollywood late Tuesday that left two people hospitalized. The shooting happened shortly before midnight near the 6600 block of McKinley Street. Hollywood Police officials said responding officers found one gunshot victim, who was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital. Around the same time, a second...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Shooting led to Pembroke Pines funeral home crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines. According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting. It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol. 
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

