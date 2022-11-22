Read full article on original website
Several residents give back to Mid-Missouri communities during Thanksgiving
Groups across Mid-Missouri served hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to give back to the community. In Jefferson City on Thursday, hundreds gathered at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for their feast and fellowship event. Organizers expected around 850 people to come through, but within the first hour, the number estimate changed to 900. Cindy Schnieders founded The post Several residents give back to Mid-Missouri communities during Thanksgiving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Nov. 28, Room at the Inn will begin providing overnight emergency shelter services and Turning Point will begin offering overnight warming center and Sunday homeless drop-in center services.Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will open Monday, Nov. 28 and run through April 2, 2023. The shelter will be open The post Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many people are gathered with family and friends this holiday weekend. For first responders it is just another day at the office. Cole County EMS and the Boone County Fire Protection District describe what the holiday season is like for those we call in an emergency. "With paid fire departments or paid The post Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
900 to 1,000 people expected at Jefferson City Thanksgiving dinner
A big crowd is expected at Thursday’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Jefferson City’s historic Immaculate Conception church. The church tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting between 900 and 1,000 people for the dinner, which is from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. IC is located on...
One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state. The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month. However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy. Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
Columbia Missourian
People from 'all walks of life' share a meal at 'Time to Give Thanks'
Charles Stephenson said he was full of joy as he looked upon the array of community members who gathered Thursday for a free Thanksgiving meal. Stephenson is the CEO of Powerhouse Community Development Corp., which hosted the 25th annual “A Time to Give Thanks” event at the Columbia Senior Activity Center. This is the second time the nonprofit has run this event, following the legacy of former City Council member Almeta Crayton that began in 1997.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Missouri
First colonized by humans over ten thousand years ago, Missouri is now home to over six million people. Much of the state’s population is focused in the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis. Situated solidly in the Midwest, Missouri became a state in 1821. Known colloquially as the “Show Me State”, Missouri is famous for its caves, rivers (including the eponymous Missouri River), Northern Plains, and southern Ozark Mountains. It might not be quite as mountainous as states like Montana and Utah, but Missouri does have some pretty significant ridges. So, among all those ridges, just where is the highest point in Missouri?
lakeexpo.com
Christmas Lights At The Lake! Here's Where To See Them
It’s that time of year: communities at Lake of the Ozarks are growing merry and bright, for Christmas, New Years, and December holidays. From one-day events to the largest light display in central Missouri, here’s where to see the holiday light displays around the Lake this year. **Holiday...
bocojo.com
Southern Boone Business: Angell’s Insurance Relocation
Angell’s Insurance is growing and changing their office space in Ashland! Angell & Company has two primary locations, which consist of a home office in Centralia and the Ashland office. A core value of Angell’s is community engagement throughout Boone and Audrain County. The Ashland office is managed by Agent/Owner Jason Reynolds who recently shared that the office would be relocated to 509 E. Broadway in Ashland, which is the previous law office facility next to Subway.
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
And the most popular Christmas movie in Missouri is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
Red cabin on the lakePhoto byPhoto by Seth kane on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four ideas for a fun and affordable weekend in Missouri.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: 100% Sunshine to a 100% chance of Rain
I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving. I think Mother Nature wants us to spend money as the weather today is looking great. We are in for 100% sunshine today, and then we are in for a 100% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and night. A storm system is now located on the Mexico-New Mexico border. It will move into and through Missouri this weekend.
abc17news.com
Tracking near average snowfall, temperatures for the upcoming winter
No two winters are the same in Mid-Missouri. After all, we recorded the first measurable snowfall before the calendar flipped to December. We're coming up on a year since a deadly tornado outbreak rocked much of the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys on Dec. 10, 2021. An EF-0 tornado did damage near Wellsville in Montgomery County, and a few stronger tornadoes hit the St. Louis area. One of those killed six workers at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois. The outbreak went on to produce more devastating tornadoes in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
The Weirdest Law in Missouri Involves Elephants and Beer – Really
It's really a law in Missouri and it really is strange. It involves elephants and in an unexpected twist of fate also has something to do with beer. Let's go down this rabbit (or elephant) hole. Explore.com decided to rank the weirdest laws in each state. It's an interesting read...
