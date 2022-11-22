Read full article on original website
Related
Abbott calls on federal government to pay back Texas for border security efforts
In a letter to Texas county judges, Gov. Greg Abbott is reminding Texans about the state's efforts to try to secure the border.
Texas police chief says he shouldn't resign over the Uvalde shooting because state police 'did not fail' the community
McCraw told CNN last month he would resign if his agency was found to have "any culpability" in the bungled police response to the Uvalde shooting.
KTSA
Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began
Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Comments / 0