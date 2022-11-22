Read full article on original website
Related
USC vs. Notre Dame game score prediction, picks by college football computers
One of college football's traditional rivalries is set to kick off this weekend with national championship implications as USC welcomes Notre Dame on Saturday. Notre Dame, playing inspired under first-year coach Marcus Freeman, comes in riding a five-game win streak that includes victories over ...
Cardinals Place Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries on IR
While Zach Ertz is likely out the rest of the season, D.J. Humphries is out for the next four weeks.
Surging Pacers face Clippers, who are missing two stars
The streaking Indiana Pacers begin a seven-game road tour of the Western Conference on Sunday when they visit a Los
Comments / 0