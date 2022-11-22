Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
drydenwire.com
11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
cwbradio.com
Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released
The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
wpr.org
6 shot, 11-year-old killed during Wisconsin's gun-deer season opening weekend
The opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer season was marred by the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy by a member of his hunting party. Officials are asking all hunters continuing in the nine-day gun deer season, which opened Saturday, to follow the four basic rules of firearm safety, including always being aware of where the gun's muzzle is pointing.
6 Shot, 1 Dead Following Opening Weekend Of Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season
The season opened Saturday.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect still at large following deadly shooting in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots...
WBAY Green Bay
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
nbc15.com
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing runaway
ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen at Adams-Friendship High School on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10. At the time, she was wearing a black Nike hoodie, gray leggings, and tan/white sandals.
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Major’ drug arrest in Wisconsin, 7 pounds of drugs & over $50k in alleged drug money seized
JUNEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were arrested after an investigation recovered pounds of drugs and alleged drug money, all of which reportedly tie back to the Mexican Drug Cartels. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22 around 12 p.m., a search warrant was...
94.3 Jack FM
Vigil Planned For Hunting Accident Victim
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil is planned for an 11-year-old boy who died in a tragic hunting accident. Friends and family of Easton Thom invite the community to come out to Riverside Park in Berlin and show their support on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Those attending...
wtaq.com
Police, Bars Prepare For The Deadliest Day To Drive
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Today marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving.”. It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. “As...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple injuries, two dead after numerous crashes on I-41
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday. According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County. On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was...
Man charged in random 2019 Columbia County murder pleads guilty
PORTAGE, Wis. — A man charged with killing a Columbia County man inside his home more than three years ago has reached a plea deal with prosecutors less than a week before his trial was set to start. Under the terms of the latest deal, 45-year-old Jason Kijewski pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide for...
WBAY Green Bay
Police concerned about “Drinksgiving” drivers
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bars and restaurants across the area are expected to be busy Wednesday night as people kick off a long holiday weekend. It’s often called “Drinks-giving” but it goes by another name, “Blackout Wednesday.”. It’s a day that sees an increase in the...
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
