ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Lake County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released

The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect still at large following deadly shooting in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Seymour man arrested in death of kitten

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
SEYMOUR, WI
nbc15.com

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing runaway

ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen at Adams-Friendship High School on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10. At the time, she was wearing a black Nike hoodie, gray leggings, and tan/white sandals.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man taken into custody, allegedly fired gun into the ground while in the driveway

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old from Oshkosh was taken into custody after officers were called to his residence for a reported disturbance. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on November 23 around 12:45 p.m., officers were told there was a disturbance between a man and a woman. It was mentioned that the man had a handgun. The incident was at a residence in the 1100 block of Central Street in Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
onfocus.news

Names Released in Medford Crash

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
MEDFORD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Vigil Planned For Hunting Accident Victim

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil is planned for an 11-year-old boy who died in a tragic hunting accident. Friends and family of Easton Thom invite the community to come out to Riverside Park in Berlin and show their support on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Those attending...
BERLIN, WI
wtaq.com

Police, Bars Prepare For The Deadliest Day To Drive

LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Today marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving.”. It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. “As...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple injuries, two dead after numerous crashes on I-41

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday. According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County. On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police concerned about “Drinksgiving” drivers

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bars and restaurants across the area are expected to be busy Wednesday night as people kick off a long holiday weekend. It’s often called “Drinks-giving” but it goes by another name, “Blackout Wednesday.”. It’s a day that sees an increase in the...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy