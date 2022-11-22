Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
fox34.com
Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus. The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release. At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic...
KCBD
Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a crash that left one person seriously injured. Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289. Upon arrival, they found one person who appeared to have been struck by a...
Man accused of stealing at least $30,000 of cattle in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of stealing at least $30,000 worth of cattle in in September, according to an indictment. Gilbert Luna, 37, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday and charged with theft of between $30,000 and $150,000. He was also charged with a category of theft — […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
abc7amarillo.com
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
987thebomb.com
Thanksgiving Blizzard In Amarillo? This One Isn’t From Dairy Queen.
So one of the things I was looking most forward to doing this Thanksgiving was putting the bird on the smoker and doing up Thanksgiving dinner right. Looks like those plans just got put on hold. The forecast was initially calling for some colder temps (no problem with smoking) and...
Pedro’s Tamales Opens New Location In Lubbock, More Expansion To Come
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
Lubbock woman told officers she took stranger’s car for ‘TikTok challenge,’ police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested on November 17 and accused of taking a car for what she claimed was a social media TikTok challenge, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said that the owner of the car parked by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street […]
cbs7.com
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Well blowouts have become a common sight on Schuyler Wight’s land near the Pecos County and Crane County border, which he uses for ranching. “I’m a fourth-generation rancher,” Wight said.” I’ve been ranching all my life.”. But in recent years,...
MPD searching for three suspects in HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on October 25, and again on November 5, the man and two women pictured below allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of meat from United Supermarket and HEB. The trio […]
KCBD
Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
TxDOT preps road for potential snowfall in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the chance of snow in the Amarillo area on Thursday and across the Panhandle is declining but the area could still see snowfall. According to a TxDOT press release, as of now, the Panhandle is at risk for […]
Texas Panhandle Wins Big With 3 Best Counties In Texas For 2022
You may be scratching your head wondering if you read the headline right. You did. Apparently, we're living in the Lone Star land of milk and honey. The science is in, and if you're looking to make a move in Texas, the panhandle is apparently the place to be. The...
KCBD
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
KCBD
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once popular Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, now 37, is facing additional charges of indecency with a child since his original indictment in 2019. In October 2019, Sanchez was charged by a grand jury with two counts of indecency with a child, one involving a girl under the age of 14, and another involving a girl under the age of 17.
