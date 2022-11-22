Read full article on original website
The top 5 barriers to automated prior authorization according to payers
Providers using EHRs that aren't enabled for electronic prior authorization and the cost to upgrade to those EHRs are the main barriers preventing automated PA, according to a Nov. 14 America's Health Insurance Plans survey. The health insurance trade group conducted an industrywide survey on "prior authorization practices and gold...
Humana completes $1.25B debt offering
Humana completed its public offering of $1.25 billion in senior notes, the payer said Nov. 22. Humana estimates net proceeds from the offerings will be about $1.23 billion after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses. The insurer intends to use the proceeds to repay senior notes due in 2022. It intends to use the remainder of the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings.
