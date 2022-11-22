Humana completed its public offering of $1.25 billion in senior notes, the payer said Nov. 22. Humana estimates net proceeds from the offerings will be about $1.23 billion after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses. The insurer intends to use the proceeds to repay senior notes due in 2022. It intends to use the remainder of the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings.

