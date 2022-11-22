Read full article on original website
1 Man Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on SR-78 in Ramona
A 62-year-old La Mesa man was killed and a 22-year-old Ramona man suffered minor injuries Friday in a head-on collision on state Route 78 in Ramona, authorities said. The crash occurred just before 5 a.m., with the La Mesa man driving a Honda Civic east on SR-78, east of Ramona Trails Drive, and the Ramona man, in a Nissan Altima, heading west, said officer Jared Grieshaber, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
NBC San Diego
2 Pedestrians Hit by Car and Killed Thanksgiving Night in Oceanside
Two pedestrians were struck by a car and killed Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, according to police. Investigators believe the pedestrians were running across Oceanside Boulevard just west of Interstate 5 at around 8:30 p.m. when they were hit. Oceanside officers were on the boulevard and came upon the accident, said...
One killed in East County crash on SR-78
One person was killed Friday after two vehicles crashed near Ramona, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Motorcyclist ejected off overcrossing in South Bay
A motorcyclist was severely hurt in a solo crash Thursday after being ejected from his vehicle off an overcrossing in the National City area, authorities said.
2 people hit by car, killed in Oceanside
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday.
orangecountytribune.com
Seek suspect in murder try
The public’s assistance is sought in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder that took place in Stanton on Nov. 17. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services for Stanton – the suspect sought is identified as Chad Richardson, 32. He’s described as being a Black male, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 187 lbs. with brown eyes and a shaved head.
2 Dead After Being Struck by Car in Oceanside on Thanksgiving Night
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, according to the Oceanside Police Department. Oceanside officers were on the boulevard and...
triton.news
Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD
A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
Fentanyl suspected in death of 16-year-old El Cajon girl
An East County father is searching for justice after his 16-year-old daughter was discovered dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
Driver arrested after pursuit ends in rollover crash, foot chase
A driver was arrested Tuesday after leading police on short pursuit before crashing their vehicle and attempting to escape on foot, the San Diego Police Department said.
2 Men Suffering from Fentanyl Overdoses Revived After Flagging Down Officers
Two men suffering from fentanyl overdoses early Friday in the East Village flagged down San Diego police officers, who helped administer life-saving care. The men fell unconscious in the 200 block of 16th Street at about 7:15 a.m. and officers gave them Narcan as they lay on the sidewalk, according to OnScene.TV.
2 Sent to Hospital After Stabbing in Mid-City
Two people were sent to a hospital after someone attacked them in the Mid-City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were outside at 54th and University avenues when “some kind of fight” began with the suspect, police said.
Man falls from El Cajon roof after setting himself on fire and hitting himself in head with hammer
EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was taken to an area hospital Thursday night after falling from a roof with self-inflected wounds from a hammer, screwdriver, and fire, according to El Cajon police. El Cajon police officers, Heartland, San Miguel, and Santee Fire Department were dispatched to the 600...
1 stabbed in El Cajon domestic dispute
One person was stabbed during a domestic dispute in El Cajon on Tuesday, said, El Cajon Police Department Lt. Randy Soulard.
14-Year-Old Boy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Granada Avenue and Date Street at 3:34 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was riding his BMX-style bike south in the 1700 block of Granada Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Granada and Date. He was struck by a 2019 Subaru Ascent that was heading east in the 2800 block of Date Street.
Police investigate death of 17-year-old East County girl
La Mesa police are asking for the public's help in determining the circumstances leading up to the death of a missing 17-year-old girl whose body was found earlier this year.
CHP plans 'maximum enforcement' for Thanksgiving weekend
SAN DIEGO — Starting Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol will be intensifying its operations in the San Diego area and statewide for five days as part of its annual effort to get intoxicated motorists off the roadways over the long Thanksgiving weekend. During the yearly "maximum enforcement period," scheduled...
2 Men Jailed in Fatal Suspected Gang Shooting in Spring Valley
Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with a suspected gang shooting that fatally wounded a man last summer in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Dejell Broadnax, 23, and Jordan Renee Mitchell, 28, are suspected in the death of 32-year-old Jorkim Rose on Aug. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
