San Marcos, CA

Times of San Diego

1 Man Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on SR-78 in Ramona

A 62-year-old La Mesa man was killed and a 22-year-old Ramona man suffered minor injuries Friday in a head-on collision on state Route 78 in Ramona, authorities said. The crash occurred just before 5 a.m., with the La Mesa man driving a Honda Civic east on SR-78, east of Ramona Trails Drive, and the Ramona man, in a Nissan Altima, heading west, said officer Jared Grieshaber, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
RAMONA, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana

Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
FONTANA, CA
NBC San Diego

2 Pedestrians Hit by Car and Killed Thanksgiving Night in Oceanside

Two pedestrians were struck by a car and killed Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, according to police. Investigators believe the pedestrians were running across Oceanside Boulevard just west of Interstate 5 at around 8:30 p.m. when they were hit. Oceanside officers were on the boulevard and came upon the accident, said...
OCEANSIDE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Seek suspect in murder try

The public’s assistance is sought in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder that took place in Stanton on Nov. 17. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services for Stanton – the suspect sought is identified as Chad Richardson, 32. He’s described as being a Black male, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 187 lbs. with brown eyes and a shaved head.
STANTON, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

2 Sent to Hospital After Stabbing in Mid-City

Two people were sent to a hospital after someone attacked them in the Mid-City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were outside at 54th and University avenues when “some kind of fight” began with the suspect, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

14-Year-Old Boy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)

The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Granada Avenue and Date Street at 3:34 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was riding his BMX-style bike south in the 1700 block of Granada Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Granada and Date. He was struck by a 2019 Subaru Ascent that was heading east in the 2800 block of Date Street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CHP plans 'maximum enforcement' for Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO — Starting Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol will be intensifying its operations in the San Diego area and statewide for five days as part of its annual effort to get intoxicated motorists off the roadways over the long Thanksgiving weekend. During the yearly "maximum enforcement period," scheduled...
SAN DIEGO, CA

