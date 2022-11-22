One of the owners of the Lake Country Ford, Robby Biddy confirmed this week that the dealership dealership here in Jasper will soon close doors. According to Biddy, the decision to closed was not initiated by local management but instead by Ford Motor Company which is moving in the direction of closing smaller stores in towns like Jasper. In fact word is that Jasper is not alone and that the store in Liberty will also soon close as the company moves in a new direction. However, Biddy said his group will continue to operate Lake Country Chevrolet which is located next door and continue to serve the community without change.

JASPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO