KBTX.com
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
kjas.com
Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on
The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville full of excitement for Silsbee showdown in third round of football playoffs
Everyone in Madisonville’s buzzing about the Mustangs, who for the first time since 2017 spent Thanksgiving week practicing for a playoff game. Head football coach Russell Urbantke says he’s had parents and members of the community reaching out and asking what they can do for the team. The players say they’ve been hearing about this week’s game from everyone in town.
Spring, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
HS Football Capsules
Longview (12-0) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1) Stadium: John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium, 309 South Medford Drive, Lufkin 75901. Last Week: Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17; Port Arthur Memorial 52, Frisco Wakeland 50 (4OT) Up next: Winner will play either Frisco Reedy or Mansfield Timberview. WHEN...
kjas.com
Kayla Dee Scalise
Kayla Dee Scalise, 52, of Colmesneil, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 near Zavalla, Texas. Visitation will be held 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Stringer...
kjas.com
Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park
The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
kjas.com
Sheriff says Joshua Larkin is still missing in Newton County
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Friday that a man is still missing after he reportedly walked into a hunting area over a week ago, but never returned. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
Café in Vidor gives back to the community for Thanksgiving
VIDOR, Texas — Thanksgiving is a special time for most people, with giving being the highlight. For Sherry and David Mills, the owners of the Red Wagon Café in Vidor, that seems to be the case. The couple started feeding their community free Thanksgiving dinner 12 years ago...
It’s Time for Mouthwatering Waffles in Lufkin, Texas
What do waffles have in common with Tom Hanks, Mel Gibson, Bo Derek, Howie Mandel, Dwight Yoakam, Nathan Lane, and Maureen McCormick (Marcia from the Brady Bunch)?. They are all 66 years old in 2022. A Lufkin holiday tradition for over six decades is back for its 66th year. The...
Power restored for Entergy customers in Hardin County after outage
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — More than 5,000 Hardin County Entergy customers had their power restored after a Thanksgiving day outage. At this time, it us unknown what specifically caused the outage. The outage began around 3:46 p.m. "Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your...
Small east Texas town has to boil water during Thanksgiving due to old infrastructure
Zavalla, Texas is no stranger to water problems, but the issues have worsened in the past month due to low pressure, resulting in a complete stoppage.
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
Charlton Pollard Park at 'top priority' for Beaumont's new $1.4M parks and rec budget
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City leaders have approved money to bring new life into Charlton-Pollard Park since its closure in September. The city put up fencing after 12News reported on dilapidated and dangerous equipment. During the city's council meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, council members approved $1.4 million...
kjas.com
Driver uninjured, but received citation after hydroplane accident
A driver escaped injury, but he didn’t escape a citation following a Thursday night crash north of Jasper. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said it happened at about 10:00 on Highway 96, approximately 4 miles north of Jasper. According to Clark, 43-year-old Jorge De Jesus Pacheco,...
kjas.com
Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper
Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
Dream Center of Southeast Texas asking for donations for new women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — A facility designed to help women going through hard times is set to open December 7, 2022 in Southeast Texas. The "Dream Center" is non-profit with a national reach that provides opportunities for people to rebuild and transform their lives. There is currently a program in...
kjas.com
The Ford Store is closing
One of the owners of the Lake Country Ford, Robby Biddy confirmed this week that the dealership dealership here in Jasper will soon close doors. According to Biddy, the decision to closed was not initiated by local management but instead by Ford Motor Company which is moving in the direction of closing smaller stores in towns like Jasper. In fact word is that Jasper is not alone and that the store in Liberty will also soon close as the company moves in a new direction. However, Biddy said his group will continue to operate Lake Country Chevrolet which is located next door and continue to serve the community without change.
kjas.com
UPDATE - Missing Evadale man found dead
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan announced early Tuesday afternoon that a missing Evadale man had been found dead. The discovery occurred as the Jasper County Emergency Corps and deputies were conducting a ground search. Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that the body of 37-year-old Julian Boyd was...
