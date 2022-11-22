Read full article on original website
1 Man Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on SR-78 in Ramona
A 62-year-old La Mesa man was killed and a 22-year-old Ramona man suffered minor injuries Friday in a head-on collision on state Route 78 in Ramona, authorities said. The crash occurred just before 5 a.m., with the La Mesa man driving a Honda Civic east on SR-78, east of Ramona Trails Drive, and the Ramona man, in a Nissan Altima, heading west, said officer Jared Grieshaber, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
Father and daughter dead after vehicle crashes into canal in Kings County, CHP says
The Kings County Coroner has identified the 10-year-old daughter and 75-year-old Father that died after their vehicle crashed into a canal Wednesday afternoon.
One killed in East County crash on SR-78
One person was killed Friday after two vehicles crashed near Ramona, according to the California Highway Patrol.
yumadailynews.com
1 dead and another airlifted to a hospital following car crash
YUMA - The driver of a white 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Avenue 42E, when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. YCSO got the call around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The incident happened in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death
Per a press release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), three vehicles crashed simultaneously, resulting in one driver's death. The post Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
GV Wire
Clovis Woman Dies After Car Runs Stop Sign, Collides With Truck
A 57-year-old woman passenger killed when a Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-250 has been identified by the county coroner as Manjit Kaur Grewal of Clovis. The fatal collision occurred late Monday afternoon near North and Temperance avenues southeast of the Fresno city limits.
Suspected DUI driver involved in Hwy 99 crash, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was allegedly driving under the influence was taken into custody after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says around 3:00 a.m. a man was driving north on Highway 99 near Manning Avenue in a Toyota when he spun out, […]
One injured after crash on Dillon Road in Indio
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Indio Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road. Cal Fire confirmed one person was extricated from the vehicle. The patient suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There The post One injured after crash on Dillon Road in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Air ambulance request after crash on Dillon Road in Indio
An air ambulance is on its way to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Indio. The crash happened at around 4:11 p.m. on Dillon Road just north of Fargo Canyon Road. Cal Fire confirmed that passengers in at least one of the vehicle requires extrication. There was no word on any injuries The post Air ambulance request after crash on Dillon Road in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Robbery at Visalia bank leads to officer-involved hit and run
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A robbery outside a bank led to a police officer-involved hit-and-run in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, at about 12:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of South Mooney Boulevard at the Chase Bank for a report of a robbery. Prior to the officer’s arrival, […]
3 people found dead after fire breaks out at Riverside home, police say
Three people were found dead Friday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Riverside and police believe they may have been victims of a homicide.
yumadailynews.com
Man from Somerton dies after car crash, police say alcohol appears to be involved
YUMA - Yuma County Sheriff's got a call about a car crash on November 20,2022 around 10:00pm. The crash happened in the 2900 Block of S. Avenue B. The crash was from a red 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Ford F-350, they both were driving south on Avenue B, when the Jeep tried to pass the Ford using the center turn lane. The Jeep then hit the Ford’s rear driver side, lost control, and rolled over.
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
Fatal crash on 32nd street in Yuma
One person died in a car accident this afternoon in Yuma. The post Fatal crash on 32nd street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
SLPD arrest the teenage responsible for tagging their walls
UPDATE - Night shift officers arrested a male juvenile (17 y/o) that was found to be the one responsible for the damages in form of graffiti in the area. The SLPD has been thanking citizens that called the suspicious activity, which later resulted in the arrest of the suspect/juvenile. SAN...
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
Two vehicles collided resulting in one person dead
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area near S. Avenue B and 28th Street. The post Two vehicles collided resulting in one person dead appeared first on KYMA.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Missing Indio teen located safely
Update: The missing teen has been safely located and has been reunited with his family, police announced. Original Report: The Indio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 16-year-old boy last seen on Nov. 20, 2022. Police said that Emmanuel left his home without permission at around 9:45 a.m. The post Missing Indio teen located safely appeared first on KESQ.
