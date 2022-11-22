Each week of the college season, staff writer Sheldon Mickles breaks down the Southeastern Conference's 14 teams in The Advocate's power rankings:. The final week of the regular season is already under way, starting with the annual Ole Miss-Mississippi State tussle in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. That means, going into this week, there was just one final opportunity to become bowl-eligible. As Georgia and LSU try to finish strong and stay sharp heading into the SEC title game, teams that have already earned a bowl bid will be trying to increase their chances of landing in a more-prestigious locale around the holidays. One that easily comes to mind is South Carolina, which clobbered Tennessee last week to rocket three spots all the way to No. 6 in our rankings. The Gamecocks are 7-4 and a win at Clemson, which won't be easy, could help them get to a Florida bowl. Kentucky, which has dropped five of its last seven and is now 6-5, could earn at least a modest boost by beating Louisville. Besides the Egg Bowl, the final weekend includes other traditional rivalries, like the Iron Bowl (Auburn can go bowling with a win at Alabama) and Tennessee's matchup with Vanderbilt, which qualifies for a bowl with a victory. As always, enjoy.

