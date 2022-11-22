Read full article on original website
Grambling coach Hue Jackson looking to shed light on HBCU football after NFL transition
Hue Jackson coached five times in the Superdome during his two decades working in the NFL. That’s twice in the Dome with the Cincinnati Bengals, and once with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Washington. His coaching career has taken him to three different stops in the Pac-12. But...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
Saints OL Cesar Ruiz assists Red Panda during Pelicans' halftime show: 'That was crazy'
When Cesar Ruiz agreed to be a part of the New Orleans Pelicans’ halftime show with Red Panda, he had no idea what he was signing up for. The New Orleans Saints offensive lineman thought the Red Panda was simply someone in a panda costume. A quick YouTube search proved how wrong he was.
Jeff Duncan: Over the years, the Bay Area has been a whirlpool of despair for the New Orleans Saints
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area is one of the most popular places to visit in the world. With its hilly landscape, unique architecture and historic neighborhoods, San Francisco is beloved for its distinctive charm and world-class nightlife. For the Saints, though, it is anything but a destination location. Their...
Giants-Cowboys, Bills-Lions total tops cornucopia of Thanksgiving treats: Best Bets (Nov. 24)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
Prep football: Four downs, 3 players to watch and 3 games we're following Friday
1. THIRD WEEK: This is the third week of the high school football playoffs. The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals for a chance to advance to the state championship games set for Dec. 8-10 at the Caesars Superdome. All eight state-title games will be played inside the Dome.
Jarvis Landry would've taken your ankle if he could've, but he doesn't need to now
This does not come as a shock, but Jarvis Landry was not a fan of being sidelined by an injury. One thing the nine-year NFL vet has not seen much of in his career is the inactive list on game days. He’s dealt with injuries, for sure, but few kept him off the field. Coming into this season, his first with the New Orleans Saints, Landry had played in 123 of 129 possible games.
SEC rankings: Scramble for warm-weather bowls coming to an end; can Vanderbilt get a bid?
Each week of the college season, staff writer Sheldon Mickles breaks down the Southeastern Conference's 14 teams in The Advocate's power rankings:. The final week of the regular season is already under way, starting with the annual Ole Miss-Mississippi State tussle in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. That means, going into this week, there was just one final opportunity to become bowl-eligible. As Georgia and LSU try to finish strong and stay sharp heading into the SEC title game, teams that have already earned a bowl bid will be trying to increase their chances of landing in a more-prestigious locale around the holidays. One that easily comes to mind is South Carolina, which clobbered Tennessee last week to rocket three spots all the way to No. 6 in our rankings. The Gamecocks are 7-4 and a win at Clemson, which won't be easy, could help them get to a Florida bowl. Kentucky, which has dropped five of its last seven and is now 6-5, could earn at least a modest boost by beating Louisville. Besides the Egg Bowl, the final weekend includes other traditional rivalries, like the Iron Bowl (Auburn can go bowling with a win at Alabama) and Tennessee's matchup with Vanderbilt, which qualifies for a bowl with a victory. As always, enjoy.
Bills vs. Lions betting preview: Buffalo returns to Detroit as Thanksgiving favorite
The Detroit Lions will look to continue a resurgence as they look for their fourth straight win as they play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. The Buffalo Bills will play their second consecutive game in Detroit, as their game last Sunday against the Browns was played in Detroit because of the Buffalo snowstorm. It took the Bills a while to get going, but they were able to end a two-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Browns 31-23. The rushing attack for Buffalo was big, as James Cook and Devin Singletary both rushed for 86 yards in the win. Kicker Tyler Bass tied the Bills record for field goals in a game for the second time in his career, making all six of his attempts.
Longhorns Defense Showed Final Act of 'Resiliency' vs. Baylor, to Keep Big 12 Title Hopes Alive
The Texas Longhorns defense has stepped up to the plate when few thought it was possible.
Giants at Cowboys odds preview: Point spread, prediction for Thanksgiving Day showdown
Right in the middle of this year’s Thanksgiving Day NFL tripleheader is a much-anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. for this NFC East showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys are obviously no stranger to playing on what is arguably...
Arizona State interim coach Shaun Aguano now left to debate his coaching future
Shaun Aguano sat on a folding chair behind a card table in a cramped room in the bowels of Arizona Stadium, addressing the media as is customary after a game. The magnitude of the 38-35 loss to rival Arizona in the annual battle for the Territorial Cup had already hit him. So was the fact that this was likely his last game as head coach of the Arizona State football team. Aguano took over the reins of...
Five games to watch: All eyes will be on 'The Horseshoe' and a battle of Big Ten unbeatens
"The Horseshoe," will be rocking with 104,000-plus fans for this matchup of 11-0 teams. This will be the third meeting of the bitter rivals when both schools were ranked in the top-five of the national polls. It previously happened in 2006 (No. 1 vs. No. 2) and 2016 (No. 2 vs. No. 3).
Lane Kiffin agrees to new contract to remain at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will return as Ole Miss' football coach next season and is signing a contract extension with the Rebels, he told ESPN on Saturday.
No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State odds preview: Buckeyes, Wolverines battle for unbeaten regular season
One of the best rivalry matchups in college football has as high of stakes as ever this year. The Game essentially serves as an unofficial play-in game for the College Football Playoff, when the Ohio State Buckeyes square off with the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Both Ohio State and Michigan...
Patriots at Vikings odds preview: New England looks to keep Minnesota down on Thanksgiving night
The New England Patriots hope their defense keeps rolling as they visit the Minnesota Vikings for a Thanksgiving night game. The Vikings, meanwhile, can take a step closer to clinching a playoff berth on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota (8-2) is coming off of a disastrous performance that resulted in a 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings were outplayed from start to finish. They were outgained 458-183 and were 1-of-11 on third downs. Kirk Cousins threw for just 105 yards before he was pulled.
Arch Manning's high school career ends as U-High puts clamps on Newman offense
University High of Baton Rouge put the clamps on Arch Manning and the Newman offense as the eighth-seeded Cubs won 49-13 in a select Division III state quarterfinal Friday at Newman’s Michael Lupin Field. Manning played his final high school game as he completed 8 of 21 for 96...
