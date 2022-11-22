ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA.com

Prep football: Four downs, 3 players to watch and 3 games we're following Friday

1. THIRD WEEK: This is the third week of the high school football playoffs. The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals for a chance to advance to the state championship games set for Dec. 8-10 at the Caesars Superdome. All eight state-title games will be played inside the Dome.
NOLA.com

Jarvis Landry would've taken your ankle if he could've, but he doesn't need to now

This does not come as a shock, but Jarvis Landry was not a fan of being sidelined by an injury. One thing the nine-year NFL vet has not seen much of in his career is the inactive list on game days. He’s dealt with injuries, for sure, but few kept him off the field. Coming into this season, his first with the New Orleans Saints, Landry had played in 123 of 129 possible games.
ATLANTA, LA
NOLA.com

SEC rankings: Scramble for warm-weather bowls coming to an end; can Vanderbilt get a bid?

Each week of the college season, staff writer Sheldon Mickles breaks down the Southeastern Conference's 14 teams in The Advocate's power rankings:. The final week of the regular season is already under way, starting with the annual Ole Miss-Mississippi State tussle in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. That means, going into this week, there was just one final opportunity to become bowl-eligible. As Georgia and LSU try to finish strong and stay sharp heading into the SEC title game, teams that have already earned a bowl bid will be trying to increase their chances of landing in a more-prestigious locale around the holidays. One that easily comes to mind is South Carolina, which clobbered Tennessee last week to rocket three spots all the way to No. 6 in our rankings. The Gamecocks are 7-4 and a win at Clemson, which won't be easy, could help them get to a Florida bowl. Kentucky, which has dropped five of its last seven and is now 6-5, could earn at least a modest boost by beating Louisville. Besides the Egg Bowl, the final weekend includes other traditional rivalries, like the Iron Bowl (Auburn can go bowling with a win at Alabama) and Tennessee's matchup with Vanderbilt, which qualifies for a bowl with a victory. As always, enjoy.
ALABAMA STATE
NOLA.com

Bills vs. Lions betting preview: Buffalo returns to Detroit as Thanksgiving favorite

The Detroit Lions will look to continue a resurgence as they look for their fourth straight win as they play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day. The Buffalo Bills will play their second consecutive game in Detroit, as their game last Sunday against the Browns was played in Detroit because of the Buffalo snowstorm. It took the Bills a while to get going, but they were able to end a two-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Browns 31-23. The rushing attack for Buffalo was big, as James Cook and Devin Singletary both rushed for 86 yards in the win. Kicker Tyler Bass tied the Bills record for field goals in a game for the second time in his career, making all six of his attempts.
DETROIT, MI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State interim coach Shaun Aguano now left to debate his coaching future

Shaun Aguano sat on a folding chair behind a card table in a cramped room in the bowels of Arizona Stadium, addressing the media as is customary after a game. The magnitude of the 38-35 loss to rival Arizona in the annual battle for the Territorial Cup had already hit him. So was the fact that this was likely his last game as head coach of the Arizona State football team. Aguano took over the reins of...
TEMPE, AZ
NOLA.com

Patriots at Vikings odds preview: New England looks to keep Minnesota down on Thanksgiving night

The New England Patriots hope their defense keeps rolling as they visit the Minnesota Vikings for a Thanksgiving night game. The Vikings, meanwhile, can take a step closer to clinching a playoff berth on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota (8-2) is coming off of a disastrous performance that resulted in a 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings were outplayed from start to finish. They were outgained 458-183 and were 1-of-11 on third downs. Kirk Cousins threw for just 105 yards before he was pulled.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

