'There’s a lot of division' | What has happened to 'Uvalde Strong'?

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Strong. We heard that declaration loud and clear as the community united after the Robb Elementary shooting. Six months later, some say there’s more conflict than consensus. "When we first spoke, I was very hopeful for our town to heal," Uvalde native Annie Gutierrez...
Money starts flowing to families in Uvalde, but questions persist

(UVALDE, Texas) — Last week, nearly six months after the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund began distributing more than $22 million directly to survivors, families and others affected by the tragedy. The...
The incompetent Texas Rangers failed us in Uvalde

Though nearly 400 law enforcement agents from 23 different agencies responded to the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, it took 77 minutes before any of them breached the classroom where the 18-year-old gunman had already killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers. Since then, almost no one has accepted blame or faced consequences for the delayed response, except for Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting police chief on the day of the massacre, who resigned on Nov. 18. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has faced widespread demands from victims’ relatives for his resignation, as well, but McCraw blames the on-scene commander for not acting faster. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette argues that McCraw made a promise he should be forced to keep.
Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at...
Slot machine player wins more than $1M at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A lucky slot machine player won more than $1 million at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel. The casino is located in Eagle Pass 794 Lucky Eagle Drive. A press release was sent out, saying that the slot player won $1,016,715.91 playing the popular slot machine, Dancing Drums Explosion. The game was created by Las Vegas-based, cross-platform games leader, Light & Wonder, Inc.
