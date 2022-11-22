Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
KCEN TV NBC 6
'There’s a lot of division' | What has happened to 'Uvalde Strong'?
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Strong. We heard that declaration loud and clear as the community united after the Robb Elementary shooting. Six months later, some say there’s more conflict than consensus. "When we first spoke, I was very hopeful for our town to heal," Uvalde native Annie Gutierrez...
KWTX
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a five vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded...
westerniowatoday.com
Money starts flowing to families in Uvalde, but questions persist
(UVALDE, Texas) — Last week, nearly six months after the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund began distributing more than $22 million directly to survivors, families and others affected by the tragedy. The...
2 Boys Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Temple (Temple, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened between Troy and Temple near Love’s Travel Stop and involved multiple vehicles.
straightarrownews.com
The incompetent Texas Rangers failed us in Uvalde
Though nearly 400 law enforcement agents from 23 different agencies responded to the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, it took 77 minutes before any of them breached the classroom where the 18-year-old gunman had already killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers. Since then, almost no one has accepted blame or faced consequences for the delayed response, except for Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting police chief on the day of the massacre, who resigned on Nov. 18. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has faced widespread demands from victims’ relatives for his resignation, as well, but McCraw blames the on-scene commander for not acting faster. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette argues that McCraw made a promise he should be forced to keep.
A mother's death leaves South Texas family grieving on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — A mother's murder has left a family grieving on Thanksgiving. The death of Sawyer Danielle Cruz happened almost one week ago in Asherton, which is near Carrizo Springs. Dimmit County Sheriff Deputies said the mother of three was stabbed and killed by Aleeanna Olvera. The family...
Husband of teacher killed at Robb Elementary resigns from Uvalde CISD Police Department
UVALDE, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier story on Ruben Ruiz. The husband of a teacher who was killed at Robb Elementary has resigned from the Uvalde CISD Police Department. Ruben Ruiz was among the first police officers to arrive at the scene on...
KWTX
Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at...
Slot machine player wins more than $1M at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel
EAGLE PASS, Texas — A lucky slot machine player won more than $1 million at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel. The casino is located in Eagle Pass 794 Lucky Eagle Drive. A press release was sent out, saying that the slot player won $1,016,715.91 playing the popular slot machine, Dancing Drums Explosion. The game was created by Las Vegas-based, cross-platform games leader, Light & Wonder, Inc.
Woman dead after being stabbed, Dimmit officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed Friday after being stabbed by another woman she lived with, officials said. Dimmit County Sheriff's Office responded to the 600 block of Milam Street in Asherton for reports of the stabbing just before 2 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they found...
Eagle Pass casino’s slot machine spits out over $1M for lucky player
EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky guest at a Texas casino hotel has plenty to be thankful for after recently triggering a slot machine and hitting a jackpot in a big way. A really big way. The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel guest won more than $1 million playing a popular slot machine, Dancing […]
