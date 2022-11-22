ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Phoenix Thanksgiving Holiday Notice

Phoenix, Arizona
 4 days ago
​​City of Phoenix offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Fri day, Nov . 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The City of Phoenix wishes its residents a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

Here's how City services are affected:

Solid Waste Collection: Trash and recycling

are affected by this holiday. Thursday's collection moves to Friday, Nov. 25, and Friday's collection moves to Saturday, Nov. 26.

Transfer Stations: The 27th Avenue and North Gateway Transfer Stations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

Library: All Phoenix Public Library locations are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Phoenix Public Library book drops and digital/ eResources are available 24/7. Visit phoenixpubliclibrary.org

for more details.

Parking Meters: All parking meters are enforced 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays.

Parks and Recreation Facilities: City of Phoenix Community Centers will be closed on both Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 . Parks and trails will be open for regular hours , but please review “Take a Hike. Do it Right." safety guidelines before visiting a trail. Pueblo Grande Museum will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 but is open for visitors on Friday, Nov. 25.

Public Transit: On Thursday, Nov. 24 local bus and light rail will operate on a Sun day schedule, and on Friday, Nov. 25 on a weekday schedule. On both days there will be no Express or RAPID service. Customer Service will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and open Friday, Nov. 25 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Learn more.

Sky Harbor International Airport: Thanksgiving is a busy travel day! It is recommended to arrive at the airport at least two hours early when flying domestically. Give yourself additional time if you're parking or dropping off a rental car.

