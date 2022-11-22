About 20 ostriches escaped from their enclosure in Alberta, Canada, and tried to outrun police who were attempting to capture them on Thursday. A video filmed by a witness and shared by ABC News shows a police car driving up to an ostrich running down the street and a passenger in the vehicle attempting to grab it by its neck but missing. The ostrich falls to the ground and starts walking away, with the car continuing to pursue it.

16 MINUTES AGO