Asheville, NC

avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Advent Gets Nod for New Hospital, Airport Traffic Peaks for Thanksgiving

New Hospital Approved In Buncombe For AdventHealth. (Buncombe County, NC) -- A new hospital in Buncombe County will fall under the umbrella of AdventHealth. The organization was in line to be chosen between Mission Health and Novant Health, which both submitted bids for a hospital. The Department of Health and Human Services signed off on approval for Advent's plan yesterday. It includes nearly 70 beds, labor and delivery, and an ER at Enka Center.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
walterborolive.com

Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
wspa.com

US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
CHEROKEE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville couple brings pickleball gold medal back to the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville is now home to national pickleball champions after one couple brought home the gold for their age division at the USA Pickleball National Championships in California earlier this month. “It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie,” said Electra Ariail, wife of Mills Ariail...
GREENVILLE, SC
onekindesign.com

This glorious mountain house in North Carolina is all about the zen

This mountain modern zen house was designed by Living Stone Design + Build, perched on top of Elk Mountain with breathtaking views of the skyline of Asheville, North Carolina. For this project, the homeowners had a vision, “Hollywood Hills of Western NC.” Complimenting the natural views, the contemporary architecture opens over the city in the distance, evoking a wooded version of the LA neighborhood.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE, Long term, Ideal for traveling Nurses. Located Bryson City 30 Minutes from Sylva. NO PETS $475 a week. Call 828-736-0785. 38-39*
BRYSON CITY, NC
Lodging

Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Local dementia groups help individuals, caregivers

In 2004, Joyce Robinson and her siblings watched as their mother was diagnosed with dementia. “We struggled with it because we had never seen this before,” Joyce recalls. “We saw the effect it took on the family.” They cared for their mother until she died in 2012.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Four of a Kind: Joshua Overbay on the film scene in WNC

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville Gay Men's Chorus prepares for holiday concert

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Gay Men's Chorus is gearing up for its holiday concert on Dec. 9. It involves weekly rehearsal sessions that start in September. "We plan way ahead, and we're practicing every Tuesday getting ready for this big event," said Shelton Love, artistic director and conductor.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
WYFF4.com

Upstate church set to officially reopen nearly 2 years after fire

COWPENS, S.C. — An Upstate church is set to officially reopen nearly two years after a fire destroyed its sanctuary. On Dec. 26, 2020, flames engulfed Cowpens First Baptist in downtown Cowpens. In the days, weeks and months that followed, the community and churches stepped in to help the...
COWPENS, SC

