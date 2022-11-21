New Hospital Approved In Buncombe For AdventHealth. (Buncombe County, NC) -- A new hospital in Buncombe County will fall under the umbrella of AdventHealth. The organization was in line to be chosen between Mission Health and Novant Health, which both submitted bids for a hospital. The Department of Health and Human Services signed off on approval for Advent's plan yesterday. It includes nearly 70 beds, labor and delivery, and an ER at Enka Center.

