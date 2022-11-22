Read full article on original website
Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, has twice withstood challenges from more conservative factions of her party; more than a decade ago, she mounted a historical write-in campaign to beat a tea party favorite, and this year she won reelection after inflaming the ire of former President Donald Trump.
GOP’s Lisa Murkowski wins reelection in Alaska Senate race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has won reelection, defeating Donald Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski beat Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 ranked choice election. The results were announced Wednesday, when elections officials tabulated the ranked choice results after neither candidate won more than 50% of first-choice votes. Murkowski wound up with 54% of the vote after ranked choice voting, picking up a majority of the votes cast for Democrat Pat Chesbro after she was eliminated.
DOJ prosecutors seek testimony from former Vice President Pence in January 6 criminal probe
Justice Department prosecutors have reached out to representatives of former Vice President Mike Pence to seek his testimony in the criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and allies to impede the transfer of power after the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the matter. Pence’s team...
White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover
(THE HILL) – The White House is bracing for a potential staffing turnover now that the midterm elections are in the rearview mirror, with some aides expected to depart in early 2023. The Biden administration so far has been remarkably stable compared to the Trump administration, with very few high-profile departures in its first two […]
Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full term
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick...
US sending Ukraine $400 million in ammunition, generators
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is sending an additional $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine. The White House made the announcement Wednesday. The U.S. is pulling the gear from its own stockpiles to get the support to Ukraine as fast as possible as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy sources and winter sets in. Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed more than $19 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. The new package of aid will be provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stock and quickly ship them to Ukraine.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser.
