batterypower.com
Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet
As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
Braves News: A look back at Matt Olson’s Braves debut, free agent rumblings, more
It was a rather quiet Black Friday in the baseball world with the exception of a podcast drop and a few free agent rumors. With plenty of time before Spring Training, MLB’s Winter Meetings in San Diego will soon be ramping up on December 4. Until then, we’ve got just a few news and notes from the Atlanta Braves organization and the remainder of the league.
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Guillermo Heredia
Guillermo Heredia was never the most talented player on the Braves, or the most dynamic on the field, but make no mistake, his contributions to the 2022 did not go unnoticed. Or unappreciated. How Acquired. In the lead -up to the 2021 season, the New York Mets placed Heredia on...
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Josh Donaldson
1935 - The National League takes over the bankrupt Boston Braves franchise after several failed attempts to buy the club. 2018 - The Braves sign free agents Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann to one-year deals. MLB History. 1909 - The Phillies are sold to a group headed by sportswriter Horace...
This Day in Braves History: November 25th
1911 - William Russell, head of the syndicate that owns the Boston Nationals passes away. Former player, now attorney, Monte Ward and New York politician James Gaffney will purchase 945 of the 1000 shares for $177,000. The team, also known as the Rustlers (or Doves) will start next season as the “Braves”.
Braves News: Atlanta rates well in early ZiPS projections, Ronald Acuña Jr and more
We are still a long way from the start of Spring Training and the offseason as a whole has been slow to get started. Things should pick after Thanksgiving with the Winter Meetings on deck for December 4-7. With that said, projection systems are starting to drop and FanGraphs’ Dan Szymborski published his very early ZiPS projected standings on Wednesday.
