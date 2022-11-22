ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies

Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino sends message to critics of N-word usage in his movies

Quentin Tarantino has no sympathy for critics of his work.For years, the Pulp Fiction director has been condemned for the ultra-violent nature of his movies and the use of the N-word by some of his characters.Speaking to Chris Wallace recently on the host’s HBO Max talk show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Tarantino said those offended should simply watch “something else”.“You talk about being the conductor and the audience being the orchestra,” Wallace said to Tarantino. “So when people say, ‘Well there’s too much violence in his movies. He uses the N-word too often.’ You say what?”“You should see...
The Independent

Margot Robbie names the film that first made her realise she was a ‘good actor’

Margot Robbie has named the film that made her realise she was a “good actor”.The Australian actor, 32, has become a well-known name in Hollywood but she was not always confident in her acting ability.Robbie appeared at a BAFTA event in London earlier this week, during which she reflected on her near-30 film acting credits and her work as a producer over the last decade.The Babylon star is perhaps best recognised for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, or as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe. She also starred in the 2019 drama Bombshell.Speaking to...
Collider

Bradley Cooper to Lead 'Bullitt' From Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg has cast Bradley Cooper as Frank Bullitt for his upcoming original film Bullitt, Deadline first reported. Cooper has officially closed a deal to play the classic character, who was famously portrayed by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 thriller. Spielberg is developing a new version of the film centered on the famous San Francisco cop, but made it clear that it is not a reboot of the original film, but rather an entirely new story. Cooper is also set to co-produce the film alongside Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer is currently working on the script, and Steve McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter Molly McQueen, will executive produce the movie.
thedigitalfix.com

Chris Evans is not a movie star, says Quentin Tarantino in MCU rant

Chris Evans might be People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, but according to director Quentin Tarantino, the Marvel movie actor is no movie star. Tarantino has been vocal about what he calls the ‘Marvel-ization of Hollywood’ before in previous interviews, and continued the discussion during as recent interview on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast (via Mediaite).
Collider

From 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'The Suicide Squad', Every Movie By New DC Boss James Gunn Ranked

James Gunn has swiftly become one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. Wearing multiple hats as a director, writer, and producer, Gunn has significantly helped shape the cinematic works of powerhouse companies Marvel and DC. With the recent news that Gunn has been appointed co-CEO of the DCU, he will be a key driving force behind shaping the brand's identity on screen.

